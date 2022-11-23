The Canberra Times

Kosciuszko National Park aerial shooting recommences after farmer complaint review

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Parks has recommenced aerial and ground shooting programs across NSW. Picture Getty Images

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has recommenced aerial shooting across all its national parks after a complaint from a farmer in Kosciuszko triggered a temporary suspension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.