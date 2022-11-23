NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has recommenced aerial shooting across all its national parks after a complaint from a farmer in Kosciuszko triggered a temporary suspension.
National parks suspended the practice for six weeks while it looked into an allegation from the owner of a property near the Moonbah River that aerial shooting had taken place close to bushwalkers.
After calling Ray Hadley's talkback show on 2GB, the farmer known as Brett claimed a chopper had fired "about 200 rounds in a matter of minutes" in a location close to where two of his guests had walked hours earlier.
"They were petrified, of course, said they'd literally been hiding under a tree and that the shots were firing up dirt five meters from where they were standing," Brett told 2GB.
NSW Environment Minister James Griffin ordered a public safety review into the feral pest management method after hearing the complaint, angering farmers under increased pressure from feral animals due to wet conditions.
The suspension was extended to include ground shooting of brumbies following a recommendation from Mr Griffin, in response to a separate allegation of mismanagement in Kosciuszko that same month.
Photographs circulated by pro-brumby groups on social media claimed to show 11 dead horses that had been shot ion the gut and left to bleed to death.
An RSPCA conducted investigation found no evidence of a breach of animal welfare legislation. However, an evaluation of the implementation of the Wild Horse Management Plan was ordered. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
National Parks did not respond to a question regarding whether ground shooting of brumbies had recommenced.
"Operational details will not be provided given the threats against staff and illegal acts designed to interfere with lawful operations," a spokeswoman said.
READ ALSO:
Parks said the selective pause in shooting did not impact baiting operations for species including wild dogs, foxes, and pigs in parts of the state associated with significant stock losses.
"NPWS will always prioritise public safety," a spokesperson said.
The level of aerial shooting has more than doubled and the level of baiting has increased five-fold compared to average levels in the last decade.
A comprehensive program in NSW impacts the protection of native species in the ACT, as pigs, deer and foxes cross over into Namadgi National Park.
Reduced ground cover since the bushfires has made it easier for pests to push in from NSW, with hoofed animals trampling ecosystems still in recovery.
NSW Farmers Association member Craig Mitchell said while an aerial shooting pause for several weeks might sound inconsequential, the impact can be significant for property owners like himself.
Mr Mitchell, who has a merino sheep and cattle farm east of Cooma backing on to Kosciuszko, said feral pigs and deer creeping in competed for feed and were a bio-security threat to his stock.
"It's a bit like the old Pink Panther, it's a constant vigilance," he said. "You've just got to be at it all the time.
"Just like controlling weeds on your farm, if you don't do it, next year there's twice as many of them and the year after there's twice as many as that."
Mr Mitchell said NSW National Parks had always provided plenty of warning before conducting aerial shooting programs over his property and offered the opportunity to opt out.
He said he understood the need to review practice if there was a safety concern but with land management impacted by the wet weather, the response had to be measured.
"It's causing us a lot of grief if we're not constantly keeping feral numbers down," Mr Mitchell said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.