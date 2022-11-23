The fate of Australia's federal anti-corruption watchdog will be decided in the upper house as crossbenchers urge the Albanese government to work them instead of striking a backdoor deal with the Coalition.
Such a deal between the major parties would allow Labor to deliver on its election promise to pass a federal ICAC by Christmas without compromising on a clause making private hearings the default.
An amended bill for the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission is being debated this week in the lower house but it will need the support of either the opposition or the Greens and an extra crossbencher to pass the senate.
Independent MPs and senators gathered on Wednesday morning to call on Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to introduce an independent whistleblower commissioner following the launch of a fresh report pushing for stronger protections.
Major party backbenchers David Smith and Bridget Archer welcomed the report alongside their colleagues.
ACT senator David Pocock, who Labor needs to get onside in order to pass a series of crucial bills before the sitting fortnight ends, said he didn't want to see a "watered-down" version of the body.
Crossbenchers and integrity experts are calling on the Labor government to reconsider its position on public hearings, which the watchdog could only hold in "exceptional circumstances".
Senator Pocock and Jacqui Lambie Network senators joined Indi MP Helen Haines and Greens senator David Shoebridge in putting forward separate amendments to the bill that would remove the contentious clause.
Teal independents will introduce their own separate amendments to the bill.
There are worries among crossbenchers the Coalition could support the government in passing the bill without including tougher amendments from the independents - many of whom were voted into power on integrity issues.
Senator Pocock said he hoped "party politics" would be scrapped on this issue.
"We shouldn't be accepting a watered-down version that is more politically convenient," he said.
"I really hope that all parties in this place, put the future of our communities, our society and our democracy ahead of party politics when it comes to something as important as the NACC."
But updating protections for whistleblowers, including establishing a protection body and simplifying the rules for those who come forward, is a "non-negotiable" too.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last week pledged to introduce immediate improvements to the act, which would be in place by the time the anti-corruption watchdog is operational by around mid-2023.
Mr Dreyfus in Wednesday's question time said a discussion paper in the new year will determine whether there is a need for a dedicated protection authority or commissioner.
Senator Shoebridge said its establishment alongside the anti-corruption watchdog could not be understated.
"We can't see that traded away for bad politics, we can't see that traded away in a deal between Labor and the Coalition," he said.
"That has to be a non-negotiable outcome that's up and running by the time the NACC opens its doors."
The Canberra Times has contacted the Coalition's legal affairs spokesperson Julian Leeser for a response.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
