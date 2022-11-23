Crossbenchers are warning the Albanese government against striking a backdoor deal with the Coalition that would see its anti-corruption watchdog passed into law by Christmas.
An amended bill for the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission is being debated this week in the lower house but it will need the support of either the opposition or the Greens and an extra crossbencher to pass the senate.
Independent MPs and senators gathered on Wednesday morning to call on Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to introduce an independent whistleblower commissioner following the launch of a fresh report pushing for stronger protections.
Major party backbenchers David Smith and Bridget Archer welcomed the report alongside their colleagues.
ACT senator David Pocock, who Labor needs to get onside in order to pass a series of crucial bills before the sitting fortnight ends, said he didn't want to see a "watered-down" version of the body.
Crossbencher and integrity experts are urging the Labor government to reconsider its position on public hearings, which the watchdog could only hold in "exceptional circumstances" and when it is in the public interest to do so.
Senator Pocock and the Jacqui Lambie Network have joined Indi MP Helen Haines and Greens senator David Shoebridge in putting forward amendments to the bill that would remove the high threshold.
Teal independents are expected to introduce their own separate amendments to the bill.
READ MORE:
There are worries among crossbenchers the Coalition could support the government's existing proposal, resulting in it being passed without including tougher amendments from the independents - many of whom were voted into power on integrity issues.
Senator Pocock said he hoped "party politics" would be scrapped on this issue.
"We shouldn't be accepting a watered-down version that is more politically convenient," he said.
"I really hope that all parties in this place, put the future of our communities, our society and our democracy ahead of party politics when it comes to something as important as the NACC."
But updating protections for whistleblowers, including establishing a protection body and simplifying the rules for those who come forward, is a "non-negotiable" too.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last week pledged to introduce immediate improvements to the act, which would be in place by the time the anti-corruption watchdog is operational by around mid-2023.
He has previously said he is "considering" an independent whistleblower protection authority.
Senator Shoebridge, who noted his party had first proposed the idea of a whistleblower protection body decades earlier, said its establishment alongside the anti-corruption watchdog could not be understated.
"We can't see that traded away for bad politics, we can't see that traded away in a deal between Labor and the Coalition," he said.
"That has to be a non-negotiable outcome that's up and running by the time the NACC opens its doors."
The Canberra Times has contacted the Coalition's legal affairs spokesperson Julian Leeser for a response.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.