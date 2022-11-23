New footage of the alleged axe-wielding Gowrie supermarket robber charged after a dramatic citizens' arrest on Sunday has emerged.
The eight-second security footage, supplied by a nearby business to The Canberra Times, shows the alleged offender, in dark clothing, emerging from behind a building and surrounding trees before running past a child and two adults.
ACT Policing in a Monday statement allege about 9.40am on Sunday, the man had an axe when he demanded and received money from the Gowrie Friendly Grocer before fleeing on foot.
"Following this incident, the man was pursued and detained by members of the public before police attended a short time later and took the man into custody," police said.
Police also allege the Wanniassa man, 30, earlier that day stole "a sum of money" from the Manuka Newsagency and used a small axe to assault a staff member.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of stolen property, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and use of offensive weapon to hinder own detention.
Police allege the man was also involved in another aggravated robbery at the Kambah IGA on November 13, for which he faces a separate count.
He had his matter come before the ACT Magistrates Court briefly on Monday when he was sent for a mental health assessment.
The Canberra Times has chosen not to name the defendant pending the outcome of that assessment.
