Times Past: November 25, 1967

How times have changed, on this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on some statistics of how children across Canberra travel to school.
The survey was conducted by the Department of the Interior, and was issued in Canberra on Friday the 24th of November.
Almost 20 per cent of sixth-form students (that would be year 11/12 today) drove themselves to school during the year. That equates to about 150 senior students drove cars, motorcycles or motor scooters to school, with the majority attending southside high schools.
Primary school aged students had the highest percentage of children that walked to school which was 59 per cent. Only 11 per cent rode bicycles compared with 22 percent of secondary students who walked and 40 per cent who cycled.
The school bus consisted of 27 per cent of secondary students and 11 per cent of primary school students.
All these percentages were part of a survey for the education branch of the Department of the Interior to aid in traffic planning and bus requirements along with educational planning activities associated with the movement of school children.
The headmaster of Lyneham High School, Mr Hughson said that 18 senior students had owned cars during the year, some of them were early models which were being repaired by their owners.
There were 59 student drivers at the seven northside high schools, compared with 93 and the seven southside schools.
In contrast with today, most students of driving age will be driving themselves to school and most children will be driven to school which can make for some busy drop off and pick up times!
