The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Court of Appeal finds Darcy Page's suspended jail term inadequate, declines to resentence

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Page outside court after his sentencing. Picture by Blake Foden

An appeal court has declared the suspended jail term imposed on a Canberra child sex offender was inadequate, but he will not be locked up after a majority of judges found prison time at this point would be "counterproductive".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.