The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

The worrying complexity of AUKUS

By Lesley Seebeck
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United States Navy Virginia Class submarine USS Hawaii on a visit to HMAS Stirling in Western Australia and, below, a hypersonic missile test launch at Woomera in 2016. Picture Defence

AUKUS is long on ambition and short on details. Not surprising: it is barely a year old. Yet while ministers evince a sense of urgency - especially on the submarines - AUKUS needs more bracing to bear the weight of expectations placed on it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.