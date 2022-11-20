The Canberra Times

First Nations voices to strengthen NDIS

EG
By Emily Gibbs
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:35am, first published November 20 2022 - 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Nations voices are needed to improve outcomes for First Peoples with disability. Picture Shutterstock

The involvement of First Nations peoples in developing a strategy for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is more important than ever, as new data shows greater numbers of First Nations peoples accessing the NDIS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.