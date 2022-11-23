An inner north walk-in centre will re-open after being closed for more than a year.
The Dickson health centre will open its doors on Thursday after being shut down in August 2021 when staff were moved to the Garran COVID-19 surge centre.
The centre is one of several in the ACT that provide people with care for non-life threatening injuries and ailments. They are are open every day of the year from 7.30am to 10pm.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the centre was extremely popular before being shut down.
"After opening in August 2020, the walk-in centre in Dickson proved popular, treating close to 18,000 patients through to the beginning of 2022," she said.
"While the walk-in centre was temporarily closed to redeploy staff to the COVID-19 clinic at the peak of the Omicron wave, I'm pleased that it will again provide local residents with access to a free health service close to home and when they need it.
"This year alone our walk-in centres have treated around 70,000 people with minor illness or injury. You don't need to make an appointment, just walk in."
Advanced practice nurse Rachel Backhouse said she was thrilled to be back working in her home suburb of Dickson, having temporarily been placed in Garran.
"The centre itself is beautiful. I was born here, and I grew up in Dickson. So being back here is just like being home again," she said.
"In this area, we do have a vulnerable part of the community here. That can't afford to see a GP, so they come and see us."
The centres were designed to ease pressure on emergency departments.
"The walk-in centres also recently began treating children aged one year and older, which was informed by feedback from patients and staff, and emergency department presentation data," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"This change has provided more options for families with young children to seek local, free treatment for minor ailments, while diverting young children away from our emergency departments where appropriate.
"I want to thank the local community for their patience while the centre was non-operational and I'm looking forward to seeing its doors open again."
Walk-in centres can help with concerns such as:
