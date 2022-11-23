The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Charlotte Pass Snow Resort convicted, ordered to pay nearly $233k for polluting waterways

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated November 23 2022 - 7:21pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's highest snow resort has been convicted and ordered to pay nearly $250,000 for failing to stop its sewerage treatment plant from polluting waterways in Kosciuszko National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.