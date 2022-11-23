The Canberra Times
Build to rent just won't work in Canberra

By Letters to the Editor
November 24 2022 - 5:30am
The build to rent model for providing affordable housing just isn't economically viable in Canberra. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

According to CoreLogic's latest review, Canberra's residential gross rental yield is four per cent. After rates, land tax, maintenance, insurance, body corporate and other costs, net yield is generally well under three per cent.

