According to CoreLogic's latest review, Canberra's residential gross rental yield is four per cent. After rates, land tax, maintenance, insurance, body corporate and other costs, net yield is generally well under three per cent.
AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder has said superannuation funds were "not going to take anything less" than build-to-rent yields of at least six per cent and possibly up to 11 per cent.
With Australian housing already amongst the most expensive in the world, and with ongoing capital gains above inflation no longer bankable, either at least a doubling of rents or massive subsidies would be required to support the ACT government's attempt to absolve itself of responsibility for affordable housing by spruiking build to rent. The Productivity Commission has warned against subsidies, finding built to rent targeted middle-to-high income earners and does not increase supply.
The housing hypocrisy of the ACT government is displayed by their pricing of the current "RZ1" land release in Whitlam: the median block is 480 square meters selling for $770,000, at $1,600 per square metre. The March 2022 Whitlam "RZ1" median price was $1180 per square metre and the March 2021 Whitlam "RZ1" release was $797 per square metre.
Despite the housing crisis and the softening of prices caused by sky-rocketing interest rates, the ACT government's contribution to housing affordability is to increase the cost of land by 36 per cent in 8 months and just over 100 per cent in 20 months.
It is not news that nitrous oxide causes the rapid onset of intoxication.
There were demonstrations of "laughing gas" in the 19th century. In fact, this was the origin of the revolutionary process of anaesthesia. We are now seeing the process in reverse: anaesthetic drugs diverted into the party culture.
There is an important danger with nitrous oxide. You need 30 percent of the gas [in your lungs] to have fun. This means 30 percent less air. The brain is deprived of oxygen while breathing nitrous oxide. This can cause significant damage.
Those tempted to indulge should be warned of the danger.
It is bewildering in the extreme that the Department of Home Affairs, in pursuing refugee harassment, sees itself as independent from the minister, Clare O'Neil.
One would have thought that the 20,000 refugees on Temporary Protection Visas or Safe Haven Enterprise Visas, simply by the literal description of their visas, could have rightly regarded themselves relatively safe and secure.
This is clearly not the case. They are being constantly harangued by the very department which helped provide the visas.
The neurotic, uncoordinated and chaotic management of the department seems fixated on terrorising these people for no specific benefit, to itself or the nation it represents.
Why in heaven's name Home Affairs cannot see a connection between the desperate need for labour in regional Australia to pick crops on farms and the fact that we have 20,000 people in desperate need looking for secure homes, is mind boggling.
These people came to us for help to escape war and terror and the very agency charged with sorting out this issue is expending enormous energy and cost to make it worse.
Why not borrow the model used to provide school teachers in regional centres whereby staff were required to do a minimum of three years in a country area as a condition of employment is an obvious solution.
Given the ACT government likes to spruik its green credentials how can it allow seaplanes, which run on fossil fuels to fly return flights from Canberra to Sydney with so few passengers?
Instead investment should be made to modernise the antiquated Canberra to Sydney train, a far more environmentally friendly means of transport.
As for joy flights to the coast, with the climate crisis we just can't afford such unnecessary luxuries.
Surely ACT residents have a right to enjoy a tranquil lake without worrying about seaplanes.
There are already fewer recreational areas on land given the relentless building of apartment blocks.
Both Bradley Perrett ("We have strategic value", canberratimes.com.au, November 20) and Mario Stivala are weak on history and geography when they attempt to draw a comparison between Germany and Czechoslovakia in the 1930s and China and Australia in 2022.
First, unlike the moveable feast of contested land borders and ethnic settlement in Europe following the collapse of the Austro Hungarian empire after World War I, China lays no claim whatsoever to any Australian territory. It never has and it never will. Why would it given it can get everything it needs from us in mutually beneficial trade?
Second, there are thousands of nautical miles between us and China and if we can't mount a successful continental defence over these vast distances we are simply not trying. The British managed to stop the Germans at the English Channel.
It is Pine Gap that makes us a potential target if, if God forbid, we allow the militarists to triumph over the diplomats, bloodlust over love and madness over rationality.
Our best interests are served by policies of national independence, peaceful negotiation of differences and, (as an ultimate safeguard) armed neutrality.
The news that the federal government will subsidise the purchase of electric vehicles, and has agreed to phase out subsidies for hybrids by 2025 ("Labor strikes deal to make electric vehicles cheaper", November 23, p5) is very welcome indeed.
However, I agree with Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young that emissions standards must be applied to hybrid vehicles, along with all new petrol or diesel-powered vehicles, along the lines of European standards.
At present, Australian fuel standards are among the most lax in the world.
It is reported that Gungahlin Homestead, now privately owned, is to be converted to a retirement village.
Why do we do this sort of thing to heritage buildings?
Wouldn't this magnificent two-storey stone house make a terrific replacement for the Prime Minister's Lodge?
Sure, it is a few kilometres away from Parliament House but if governments are too scared to build new PM's digs at Attunga Point, here's a ready-made alternative.
Thank you The Canberra Times for giving us Jack Waterford's objective, sophisticated and realistic view of Australia's relations with both China and the United States ("Anthony Albanese, Xi Jinping meeting welcomed, but what are our priorities from here?", canberratimes.com.au, November 19) just two pages ahead of the one-sided and simplistic stuff that we are subjected to by Bradley Perrett on an almost-weekly basis.
Mr Waterford is perfectly correct in his view that Anthony Albanese needs a new security establishment to advise him - "not the very right wing and very hawkish team chosen by Morrison" (and Dutton) with their impression of loyalty to the "western alliance".
In addition, it is unfortunate for Australia's international relationships that so many Australian journalists, particularly those in the Murdoch and Nine Media establishments, seem to belong to the same "hawkish team".
First Andrew Barr said the stadium was a low priority because it won't be used enough. Both rugby codes will play at least 18 matches at home in 2023. He fails publicly at least to consider concerts and now I hear that stadium golf will be held again in early December.
Add to that the chance of Canberra finally being admitted to A League football and there's a good chance the new or upgraded stadium will get a fair bit of use.
According to this government, the Canberra Playhouse is a priority. However, in the article "National Opera fears for future in Canberra after lack of ACT government funding" (canberratimes.com.au, November 20) we learn that this gussied-up playhouse might have the patronage, but maybe not the acts, to see it used to its full potential and justify its priority status.
It's as though the government is collectively made up people weren't picked in sports teams as kids and who finally have a chance to get payback.
The plan to scrap subsidies on hybrids masterminded by Senator Pocock shows how out of touch with regional Australians our politicians are. According to the government's own website hybrids emit fewer emissions over their life than true EVs when construction emissions are factored in.
With no worthwhile opposition to speak off, and a too-comfortable government that doesn't listen to the community (ie light rail to Woden) hopefully Climate 200 backed teal candidates candidates will turn out in large numbers for the 2024 election.
We hear a lot about how tough things are in Australia at the moment. It could be worse. Think Ukraine, Syria, Palestine, China, Africa, Russia, Europe and even the UK. We're doing pretty well actually.
Russia complains that Ukraine is shelling the nuclear sites. We would not have come to this point if Russia and Ukraine had tried to settle their dispute around a table rather than on the battlefield.
I can imagine the reaction of a developer if I, having purchased a one-bedroom apartment, demanded three bedrooms as the smaller one no longer suited me. The ACT government should respond to developer demands to build more apartments than are permitted on a given site in the same way.
In November 2022 a bespoke McMansion in Yarralumla, on a 1017 square metre block sold for $6.4 million. In 2020 our government sold an 11,212 square metre block in the heart of Woden to developer Doma for $12.5 million. Who was the smarter vendor?
I'm with the bloke from Eugowra who asked "Airbus Albo" where he was last week. Scomo got flayed for being out of the country during the bushfires. Albo gets a free pass for doing a job the foreign minister could have done. Looks like he doesn't hold a hose (or a mop) either.
A suite of back-to-back, high-level international summits and meetings with no evidence of home-grown bluster and blather, or hollow "look at us" spin. Hallelujah. What a change.
The news that south coast seaplanes are set to fly from Lake Burley Griffin to Narooma offers the prospect of rapid public transport to Tuggeranong.
Are Floriade barriers more important to us than the war powers inquiry?
So international sporting events have now become full-on vehicles for causes. The self-righteousness is staggering.
