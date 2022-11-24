This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Here on the coast, we're battening down the hatches. Not for bad weather - although we've had plenty of it and chances are more is on the way - but for the hordes of holiday-makers who'll descend in a few weeks' time.
Up and down the highways they'll come, their cars overloaded with surfboards, boats, bicycles, the dog and the kitchen sink. They'll bring it all as they escape it all - and who can blame them? The lure of a few days - even weeks - free of suburban confinement is understandably irresistible.
Populations along the coast will triple. Locals will grumble about the traffic but economies will enjoy the shot of cash the visitors bring. However, not everyone will be happy.
For among the generally well-behaved crowds will be the nuisances. Coasties all know and dread them.
They're the ones who bring fireworks, banned in every jurisdiction in Australia except the Northern Territory and Tasmania, and set them off every night. They wouldn't dream of doing it in their own neighbourhoods, knowing Mrs Mangle would have the police on their doorstep in an instant. But being on holidays somehow affords them the right to indulge their pyromania in someone else's town.
They're the P-platers who've borrowed Dad's BMW and assume these quiet streets have been placed there as a racetrack for them to hone their half-baked driving skills. Speed limits? Give-way signs? Common road sense and courtesy? Apparently, none of it applies when you're "down the coast" in Dad's beemer.
They're the litterers who assume someone else will clean up the soiled disposable nappies, fish and chip wrappers, cigarette butts and drink bottles they leave on the beaches and in the parks.
They're the families walking five abreast in the middle of the road because, you know, it's the coast and we're on hols.
They're the impatient shoppers at the tiny corner supermarket, grumbling about the slow service they're receiving from the nervy 15-year-old who's just started their first ever job while the boss is out the back having smoko.
They're the twentysomethings who've rented the holiday house three blocks away and whose horrible doof doof music and foul language keeps the entire village awake until they pass out just after sunrise.
Mercifully, most visitors to the coast are not like this.
They are after some peace and quiet and the chance to relax in paradisiacal surrounds without the noisy intrusions of the big city. With their beach towels, sun hats, boogie boards and buckets and spades, they also bring their manners.
Us coasties appreciate their respect and are more than happy to share our patch of ground with them. We swell with pride when they say it's beautiful.
We want them to leave with happy memories. We also want them to be safe. But sadly, holiday season is when some visitors find ever more inventive ways to injure themselves - or worse.
This year, the biggest peril will be the roads. From north, south or west, most have been left as cratered moonscapes after months of rain. Intending visitors, if they want to arrive in one piece, will need to slow down. Right down.
That shouldn't be a problem, seeing the chance to slow down is the reason most visitors flock to the coast in the first place.
And the nuisances who want noise and action? Summernats is just around the corner. Knock yourself out.
- Australian bargain hunters are expected to spend up to $10 billion on this week's Black Friday sales, eclipsing the traditional Boxing Day shopping frenzy. New research from Mozo on the shopping phenomena shows that 62 per cent of Australians will look to snare a Black Friday bargain this year. Figures on expected holiday season expenditure estimated that Australians planned to splurge $10.2 billion on Black Friday sales in 2022 and $8.9 billion on Boxing Day.
- Crossbenchers are warning the Albanese government against striking a backdoor deal with the Coalition that would see its anti-corruption watchdog passed into law by Christmas. An amended bill for the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission is being debated this week in the lower house but it will need the support of either the opposition or the Greens and an extra crossbencher to pass the Senate. Independent MPs and senators gathered yesterday morning to call on Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to introduce an independent whistleblower commissioner following the launch of a fresh report pushing for stronger protections.
- Australia's climate has warmed close to 1.5 degrees since records began and the future is hotter and drier, according to a government report reinforcing the need for urgent action on climate change. The State of the Climate report, published every two years, has found changes to weather and climate extremes are happening at an increased pace across Australia. Australia's climate has warmed on average by 1.47 degrees since 1910, leading to more frequent extreme heat events. Sea surface temperatures have increased an average of 1.05 degrees since 1900. Observations show an increase in heavy rainfall events experienced in Australia over the past two years will likely become more intense in the future.
THEY SAID IT: "And the waves rolled in, with rubber ducks and clerks upon them." - Dylan Thomas
YOU SAID IT: Cooking with gas or switching to induction. And mastering the art of wok cooking.
Philip says: "I have always found the additional cost of a separate gas supply overly expensive. My Chinese friends use a separate gas ring for their wok as the gas stove is not hot enough for their needs. I use the wok burner on the BBQ which also avoids the oil all through the kitchen."
Tom warns of a danger with induction stovetops: "It is all well and good for chefs to spout the virtues of electric cooking with an induction stove. But the medical advice is that if you are fitted with a pacemaker, do not venture closer than 600mm to an induction cooktop. This is because the magnetic fields can interfere with the pacemaker. An event is unlikely to kill you but can it can cause a sudden loss of balance, feeling strange, dizzy, etc, which could be disastrous if you are cooking a potful of potato chips. People need to better inform themselves before endorsing induction cooking."
Guy says: "I'm a wok tragic and use a bench-top portable gas stove that uses pressure pack canisters. I am planning kitchen renovations to install an additional extractor fan over the bench space for it, while retaining an electric cooktop and oven. I'm in a bushfire zone, so having a bottle of gas close to the house is unattractive and the cost of 80 metres of trenching through rock ledges is prohibitive for town gas."
Peter's also a fan of char kwai teow: "So glad to read you love eating char kwai teow in Penang. When I go there, it is my first hawker dish. In Australia I judge an Asian restaurant by the quality of its CKT offering. Happy eating."
Another Peter has an answer to the wok dilemma: "I can get a wok with a flattened bottom smoking hot in seconds on our induction cooktop. It's is better than our previous gas cooktop in all respects."
And a third Peter (what's with all the Peters?) says: "Like you I'm a tragic for char kwai teow and other stir fried food, having lived in Penang. I use gas for cooking here in Australia. Yes it's a pain, and yes gas is getting expensive, but for me a switch to induction just doesn't cut the mustard. One can't stir fry on an induction stove. A wok is useless - induction just doesn't work the same way as direct heat, as the bottom of the pan needs to be in total contact with the surface of the stove. Nor can you cook with induction using copper, aluminium or ceramic pans, including my beloved claypots. Induction stoves use powerful electromagnets. I have a pacemaker which can malfunction near an electromagnetic field."
Former chef Tony says: "No domestic stove is ever going to match a commercial gas ring. Induction has come on in leaps and bounds. Many commercial kitchens now use it. However, domestic induction cookers just cannot get hot enough without damaging the stove - yet. I love my induction cooker, it's so responsive. Hopefully soon someone will develop an affordable induction cooker that gets really hot. Steel is smelted by induction now, why not noodles?"
And the last word goes to Garry - our Garry: "Give up gas? Sorry, but that's a step too far. We're on the bottled stuff and having just perfected a Thai fried rice that my wife claims is better than any restaurant version, we're not changing anything. If the alternatives are so good then I look forward to all these top chefs converting their own commercial kitchens to electric. But Asian food without a flame? Nothing sears like gas."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
