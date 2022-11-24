Tom warns of a danger with induction stovetops: "It is all well and good for chefs to spout the virtues of electric cooking with an induction stove. But the medical advice is that if you are fitted with a pacemaker, do not venture closer than 600mm to an induction cooktop. This is because the magnetic fields can interfere with the pacemaker. An event is unlikely to kill you but can it can cause a sudden loss of balance, feeling strange, dizzy, etc, which could be disastrous if you are cooking a potful of potato chips. People need to better inform themselves before endorsing induction cooking."