Has price gouging cost Disneyland its magic?

Once you're inside, the price gouging does not stop. One of the most popular requests to Bob Iger from regular Disney fans is to get rid of (or at least improve) the system called Genie+, which is a paid extra that lets you skip some of the lines for rides. For about an extra $40 per person per day at Disneyland (or between $22 to $33 at Disney World), you can use an app to compete with all the other people who have paid for Genie+ for a spot in the shorter ride queues. Many days you'll only be able to use it for a couple of rides, and it doesn't even include the few most popular attractions in each park - you need to pay up to $20 extra per person for each of those lines you want to skip.