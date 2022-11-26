Has price gouging cost Disneyland its magic?

I was just six years old when my parents took me to Disneyland in California. I remember it being the happiest place on earth... until my Mickey Mouse balloon popped towards the end of the day and I had a torrent of a tantrum. Little Michael was a little t-i-r-e-d, I think.
These days, a six-year-old's tears might be the least of your worries at Disney's US theme parks. Increases to the admission prices, complicated queue-skipping systems, and expensive extras are just some of the regular complaints you hear from visitors. It seems the Magic Kingdom has plenty of tricks for getting every last dollar out of you. Is it even a fun holiday anymore?
Clearly a lot of people have been turned off by recent changes at Disney's theme parks, if the response to this week's announcement of the return of previous Disney CEO Bob Iger is anything to go by. Social media has been flooded with Disney fans calling on him to make changes to the parks, to bring back some of the magic they remember.
One of the first things he could do is review ticket prices. Admission to Disneyland Park in California now ranges from about $160 to $270 for one day for anyone aged 10 and up (dynamic pricing means the cost changes for different days, depending on predicted popularity). Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is slightly more expensive, at about $200 to $310 for a day, meaning a family of four could easily spend more than $1000 just to walk through the gates of the theme park.
Once you're inside, the price gouging does not stop. One of the most popular requests to Bob Iger from regular Disney fans is to get rid of (or at least improve) the system called Genie+, which is a paid extra that lets you skip some of the lines for rides. For about an extra $40 per person per day at Disneyland (or between $22 to $33 at Disney World), you can use an app to compete with all the other people who have paid for Genie+ for a spot in the shorter ride queues. Many days you'll only be able to use it for a couple of rides, and it doesn't even include the few most popular attractions in each park - you need to pay up to $20 extra per person for each of those lines you want to skip.
On top of these major complaints, frequent visitors have also called for changes like reinstating the free shuttle to the resort from Orlando airport, allowing guests to hop between parks earlier in the day, stopping the requirement to make a reservation to visit a park, and bringing back dining plans so families can prepay for meals.
It's unlikely a new CEO, even one as popular as Bob Iger, is going to change the parks' pricing strategy dramatically. Ultimately, a trip to a Disney theme park is not going to be cheap. It's going to be crowded, it's going to be hectic, and it will likely end in a tantrum. But guests still want to feel like they're being treated to something special, not just constantly squeezed for more money. You want to be a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean, not robbed by them.
On that same trip back in the 1980s when I was taken to Disneyland as a child, we also hired a car and drove out to some of the national parks east of Los Angeles. Heading out through Death Valley, we went all the way up to Arches National Park in Utah and came back through Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. While I was a bit young to remember all of the road trip, a piece of petrified wood that we bought along the way has sat on display in the family home ever since, outlasting that Mickey Mouse balloon by more than three decades, a constant reminder of all the other happiest places on earth we visited.
It can sometimes seem like you need to take your children to Disneyland to be good parents, and that's certainly what tens of thousands of Australians do every year, with direct flights to Los Angeles making it an easier trip than Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland Paris. (Of course, there are closer Disneylands located in Japan, Hong Kong, and China, but they don't have quite the same allure for Aussie kids as the original).
But wouldn't it be nice if children saw a trip to the national parks in the US as something more exciting than a day of waiting in lines to try a few over-hyped rides? Because these natural playgrounds offer what the Disney parks once did - a magical escape into a world of wonder, where families can spend quality time together and happy memories can be made.
It doesn't have to cost a lot to have these experiences, and if Disney doesn't start to accept that, they might end up losing visitors who find the big wide world offers a more rewarding experience than the small world after all.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
