The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Independent regulator must be proactive, improve community confidence in building quality: minister

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction occupations registrar Nick Lhuede, left, with an Access Canberra building inspector and Regal Homes construction supervisor Haris Buza. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An independent registrar must work to protect homeowners in the ACT from the harm of poor building quality and improve community confidence in the way the construction industry is regulated, Better Regulation Minister Tara Cheyne has declared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.