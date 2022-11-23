New EQ Bakehouse and Cafe opens at Canberra Outlet Centre

There's a new place to stop and take a break from all that shopping at the Canberra Outlet Centre.
Homegrown outfit EQ Bakehouse and Cafe has opened in the Premium Mall and will be operating seven days a week.
Owner Vim Soneri told us the cafe would be open early - 8.30am - for coffee and something to eat before the centre opened at 10am.
It will close every day at 6pm.
Saturday was the first day of operation.
"We've had a very good response," he said.
Vim was keen to get into the Canberra Outlet Centre because he believed it attracted a younger generation.
"There is also a lot of foot traffic," he said.
EQ Bakehouse and Cafe has its original venue in Deakin.
Vim said the Canberra outfit was also looking to open another EQ Bakehouse and Cafe in Gungahlin in February and then also Brindabella Park.
"We're looking for other locations as well," he said.
"We hope the locals will come our and support us."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
