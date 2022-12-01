Every Saturday morning, long before the lanes open, bowlers start to arrive at the alley in Tuggeranong with beaming smiles, eager for a chat.
For them, it's a weekly ritual. A chance to socialise, to have fun and to be involved in one of the more accessible sports for people with a disability.
The All Sorts league has been running for 25 years at Zone Bowling in Greenway. The league is "disabled friendly" but not exclusive to people with a disability, hence the name "All Sorts".
It has at its heart a group of loyal participants, as well as a dedicated group of organisers. On December 3, competition coincided with the International Day for People with a Disability.
Independent Disabled Tenpin Bowlers of the ACT president Louise Cooke has been around bowling her entire life and has been helping organise the league for the past seven years.
"My uncle was in a wheelchair, and bowling was something he could do, along with my aunt who has Downs Syndrome. It's something that pretty much anyone can do, of all abilities."
Running All Sorts is a full-time job for Louise, who consistently fields questions, processes payments and organises trips.
Chasing up score changes, paying each week, and dealing with unhappy bowlers when lanes break down. It is not often an easy job.
"It's not too hard, but it's a little time consuming and lots of paperwork," she said.
Some of the founding members still bowl with the group, one of whom is former president of the league, Frank Cooke, Louise's grandfather.
Frank is often Louise's port of call when she cannot attend the session. For the Cookes, bowling has always been a family affair. The league sessions are even attended by All Sorts' youngest member, Louise's almost one-year-old son Conner.
For those who attend these Saturday mornings, it's always a fun experience. Members arrive smiling, long before the alley even opens, eager to get in and have a chat.
"The best part is the group," said Frank Van Halderen, who has been part of All Sorts for longer than he can remember.
Louise said, "A lot of the All Sorts guys, if they know you've been involved with All Sorts, even for five minutes, they'll see you in the mall and stop you for 30 minutes to an hour."
The community of All Sorts has long been a strong one, interconnected with the disability community.
"The hardest thing is the changing carers," she said. "It makes it difficult for some of the guys because they don't exactly know how to support someone while bowling, cause they're not always there."
Many of the members know each other from outside the league and have come together through word of mouth and Facebook groups connecting disability groups around Canberra and the ACT region.
The fun together doesn't stop at the end of the session, with many members getting together outside of Saturday mornings. Some enjoy dance classes together and have formed deep and long-lasting friendships.
Michelle Cook has been with All Sorts for several years and, as well as competing on Saturdays, visits the alley during the week to cheer on her friends.
"That's what we did this year, went to Melbourne." Michelle said. "And I got a medal, second place. I didn't expect it myself; it was fun."
All Sorts are one of many leagues around Australia that compete in National Disability tournaments across Australia. This year, after a COVID-19 enforced break, the Nationals were held in Epping, Victoria. In 2019 Zone Bowling hosted the Nationals in Tuggeranong.
Next year Louise plans to fly to the Nationals in Adelaide.
"This year we had 20 people that we took away with only three or four carers included in that 20," Louise said. "So it's just making sure that you can keep an eye on everybody."
"These guys are pretty good, they're pretty self-sufficient, so there's not too much of an issue, but sometimes it's an 'oh, I forgot I was doing that, I'm just going to run over there' and you'd lose them for five seconds."
All types of disabilities are welcomed and represented, though All Sorts is open to anyone.
All Sorts' newest member is Nate Button. Nate joined in 2021 and is Louise's partner.
"Difficult, frustrating, yeah that's about it," Nate said as he adapts to bowling in his wheelchair after a recent incident.
"It's a personal challenge," he said, describing overcoming the physical barriers of the chair as well as the mental ones.
All Sorts are likely to get a couple of new bowlers a year, and many stick around. Richard Franz has been bowling with All Sorts for 10 years and enjoys every Saturday morning.
"You can meet people, and you can meet new friends," Richard said.
For this group of people, and many other people with disabilities, bowling is one of the few accessible sports that is also cost and location accessible. Everyday Zone Bowling welcomes people with disabilities and their carers and companions as they come in and enjoy their time together, often running into familiar faces.
All Sorts even have a less competitive offshoot, Daredevils, which is held on Friday nights. Some league bowlers play in both sessions, benefiting from the competition of the mornings and the social fun of the nights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.