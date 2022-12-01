The Canberra Times
All Sorts bowling league offers 'disabled friendly' place for all Canberrans

By Yasemin Rogers
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:30am, first published December 2 2022 - 5:30am
Every Saturday morning, long before the lanes open, bowlers start to arrive at the alley in Tuggeranong with beaming smiles, eager for a chat.

