As the cost of living and ever-growing interest rates continue to bite, there may be relief on the horizon for some families.
Cheaper childcare will be available next year after the federal government officially lifted its subsidy.
From July, families earning up to $80,000 will receive a 90 per cent childcare subsidy, which will decrease by 1 percentage point for every additional $5000 of income before ending for those earning $350,000.
A further subsidy will be in place for second children and those under the age of five, and Indigenous children will receive 36 hours of subsidised care each fortnight.
Meanwhile, new data has revealed deaths with COVID were higher among disadvantaged neighbourhoods, people born overseas and Indigenous Australians.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were 10,279 deaths with COVID from the start of the pandemic until September 30.
Deaths with COVID were also more prevalent in areas with greater socio-economic disadvantage such as in poorer areas and among migrant and Indigenous communities.
Months of rain and flooding across large parts of NSW have created ideal conditions for an outbreak of Japanese encephalitis across the state.
Mosquito numbers are expected to increase in the coming weeks.
Livestock owners are being urged to watch for signs of the virus in their animals, with routine surveillance indicating it remains present in parts of regional NSW.
Japanese encephalitis is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes and is more common in rural and agricultural areas.
Nurses and midwives walked off the job for 24 hours in the fourth such action this year over staffing and pay issues.
Rallies were held across the state including Sydney's CBD, where union members marched along Macquarie Street from Hyde Park towards state parliament.
It comes as the latest COVID wave places even more pressure on the health system.
And Melbourne Zoo is trumpeting its newest baby elephant, unveiling the calf to the public for the first time.
The Asian elephant calf, which is yet to be named, was on show for the first time since mother Dokkoon gave birth a week ago surrounded by other female members of the herd.
Zoo staff have determined the calf is female, and gave it and mother Dokkoon space and quiet time to bond ahead of her public unveiling.
Zoos Victoria's 350,000 members will vote on a name for the calf, a choice of three options suggested by the Royal Thai Embassy: Aiyara, Chaiyo and Roi-yim.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
