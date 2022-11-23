Rhys Niit's more than just one of the Canberra Cavalry's starting pitchers.
He's also their coach-away-from-home - helping prepare their Brisbane-based players to be ready for the rigours of the ABL.
That includes preparing himself.
Despite being almost 1200km away and unable to train with their Cavalry teammates.
But as Niit points out - it's not like he's standing in a park on his own throwing a ball against a fence.
He's the coach of the Redlands Rays, a local club in Brisbane, where he, Justin Erasmus and Todd McDonald spend the week getting themselves ready for the weekend's series.
Then fly to Canberra to suit up for the Cavalrymen at Narrabundah Ballpark.
But this week they've got a home game of a different sort, with some added spice - up against their old club, the Brisbane Bandits, with the four-game series starting on Thursday night.
Niit has loved his "move" to Canberra three years ago - after seven seasons with the Bandits.
"It's a little different in the sense that we just have to get our work in ourselves up here to be ready for the weekend - we don't get to practice with the team," he said.
"We just train with our guys up here and make sure we're ready to go for the weekend.
"We've got our regular club season going on up here so we just have our own team training up here - there's usually a pretty descent crew of us that train together.
"It's not like I'm just going and throwing at a fence or something like that."
Niit's set to start game four on Saturday, which will be the fifth time he's pitched against his old club.
Cavalry manager Keith Ward will also start with Frank Gailey, Phil Pfeifer and Nick Belzer.
Ward originally used the 31-year-old out of the bullpen, but this season they've stepped him up to starting on the mound.
"It's always nice to play in front of family and friends, but the Cavs is my new home - I definitely enjoy being around those boys," Niit said.
"I came out of the bullpen for most of my years in the ABL so this is my first year that I've actually been in the starting rotation.
"Just trying to adapt to a different role and see how we go."
Ward said it was Niit's experience that allowed him to have faith in him getting himself prepared away from the club.
The Cavalry also have pitcher Josh Warner as one of their Brisbane-based players.
He's yet to play this season, but he's set to train with the team over the course of the series - to see if he's ready to become part of the squad having not played for Canberra since January 2021.
Ward saw the Bandits series as a massive one for the men in orange, who are one game behind the Bandits on the standings.
"At the moment he's just building himself up and I'm hoping he'll make the time to get to the ballpark over the weekend so we can have a conversation, and hopefully he can throw a bullpen for us so that we can see how he looks and see where he's at with a view to bringing him into the fold ASAP," Ward said.
ABL ROUND THREE
Thursday: Canberra Cavalry v Brisbane Bandits at Brisbane, 7pm. Game two Friday 7pm, game three Saturday 3.30pm and game four Saturday 7pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
