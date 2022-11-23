Ben Simmons was booed with every touch in his return to Philadelphia - but the former 76er soon gave the crowd a reason to cheer.
Fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A ran a promotion called 'Bricken for Chicken', dishing out free chicken to fans if a player missed consecutive free throws. So when Brooklyn Nets player Simmons missed consecutive free throws during the third quarter, the crowd went wild.
The former all star, who left Philadelphia on bad terms, finished with 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals for the Nets but the 76ers pulled away to win 115-106.
Injured trio James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were all missing for Philadelphia but Tobias Harris (24 points), Paul Reed (19 points, 10 rebounds), De'Anthony Melton (22 points) and a fiery Georges Niang (16 points) stepped up.
It was Simmons' first appearance at Wells Fargo Centre since his inglorious exit to Brooklyn midway through last season.
He had requested a trade after copping ridicule for the side's weak 2021 finals exit, Simmons' reluctance to shoot the ball and poor free throw percentage a lightning rod for fans seeking someone to blame.
Voracious boos and chants from the famously parochial Sixers crowd welcomed him onto court and whenever he had the ball.
MORE SPORT
But Simmons, who has struggled with mental health issues, almost seemed to enjoy it.
He had three assists inside 90 seconds though, then smiled wryly and shrugged his shoulders after ironically making both of his first two free throws.
A few short-lived, "F*** Ben Simmons!" chants were followed by ecstatic cheers when the man of the moment missed both free throws in the second half, triggering a free chicken promotion.
Simmons stood tall for a block then slammed down the one-hand jam and traded words with Niang after he drew a flagrant foul for an innocuous elbow to the stomach.
A steal then desperate dive got the ball to Kevin Durant (20 points) for an easy two points and it was a three-point game with one quarter to play.
But Harris took charge in the final period; the Nets falling to 8-10, the 76ers up to 9-8 with the highly-anticipated match-up between Simmons and Embiid placed on hold.
With Australian Associated Press
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.