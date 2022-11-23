Chloe Lincoln is hungry to make the jump to the Matildas squad for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year, even if it means nabbing the number one jersey from a Canberra legend.
The towering teen goalkeeper has been on a steady upwards trajectory in the past year, cementing her spot in the Young Matildas, and earning a new two-year contract with Canberra United to keep her in the capital for this season and next.
United coach Njegosh Popovich obviously has big plans for Lincoln, and she showed exactly what she's capable of starting in their season-opening 2-2 draw against Perth last weekend, making some extraordinary saves in the match.
At just 17, if she can continue that momentum, a Matildas call-up is surely not far off.
"That's the dream, 100 percent, and it always has been," Lincoln told The Canberra Times ahead of their showdown with Brisbane Roar in Queensland on Saturday afternoon.
"Especially watching the Matildas recently on home soil, it's definitely a huge motivation.
"So that's always in the back of your mind, but for now it's just about focusing on trying to do my best for the team here and just see where it takes me."
Former Canberra United glovewoman Lydia Williams and Queenslander Teagan Micah have dominated the role between the posts for the Matildas of late.
While Lincoln considers herself a big fan of the pair, she doesn't think they'd be afraid of a little competition.
"It's the catch-22," she said.
"Mentally, I think you've just got to look at it that you're going to take steps back, and you're going to take steps forward in your career, and sometimes that comes with it. That's the sport."
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson is expected to keep a close eye on the A-League Women action this season, which will only fuel Lincoln's desire to perform for Canberra.
"Everyone definitely knows that he's looking to do that," she said.
"It's super exciting to see what's ahead with the World Cup and and what Tony's done with the side, and it's just pushing for better football, which is what you want."
Melanie Dinjaski
