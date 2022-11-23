Australian households should brace themselves for a pre-Christmas interest rate hike of up to 50 basis points in just under a fortnight given recent comments by the Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe.
Speaking at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) dinner in Melbourne Dr Lowe issued a blunt warning that "we have not ruled out returning to 50 per cent basis point increases if that is necessary ... [the RBA board] is resolute in its determination to make sure that this current period of high inflation is only temporary".
While the RBA governor also said the bank was open to "keeping rates unchanged for a time as we assess the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation" that appears to be unlikely in the immediate future given inflation is running at 7.3 per cent and the New Zealand central bank, which started raising rates last October, increased its cash rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday.
One of the reasons New Zealand, where inflation is running at 7.2 per cent, went so hard was because - like Australia - its central bank does not meet in January.
A 50 basis point increase in Australia's cash rate on December 6 would equate to two monthly increases of 25 basis points each.
The bad news, given Dr Lowe acknowledged yet again borrowers had felt badly misled by the RBA's repeated advice it did not expect interest rates to begin rising until 2024, and that "we understood that many people are finding the rise in rates difficult", is he remains strongly opposed to wage increases to compensate for the loss of purchasing power as a result of inflation and direct assistance to those hardest hit by the cost of living crisis.
"The issue that many central banks have been worried about - and I include us in this - is this period of high inflation leads the workforce to say: "Well, inflation's high - I need full compensation for that". If that were to happen, what do you think inflation would be at next year? Seven per cent, plus or minus a bit," he said.
This is essentially a reaffirmation of the RBA's willingness to let the most disadvantaged members of society bear the lion's share of the cost of taming what Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers calls "the inflation dragon".
The presumption is middle Australia is reasonably well placed to weather the storm thanks to a pool of savings acquired over the course of the pandemic.
This leads to a "devil take the hindmost" attitude to the plight of pensioners, JobSeeker recipients, low paid and unskilled workers and self-funded retirees on fixed incomes.
That view is echoed by the Albanese government which pats itself on the back at every opportunity for refusing to use any of the better than expected improvement in the budget's bottom line to provide cost of living relief to battlers struggling to pay soaring power bills, record petrol and diesel prices, exorbitant rents and rapidly escalating grocery prices.
While Dr Chalmers may be correct when he says that if it the government had given away the entire $142 billion revenue windfall inflation might be two per cent higher than today, nobody has ever said it should have done that.
What those on struggle street need is targeted assistance to keep food on the table, clothes on their backs, a roof over their heads, children in school and fuel in the tank.
How would helping to stop families from being crushed under an unbearable debt burden have an inflationary impact? Targeted cost-of-living relief would simply stop people from falling back on credit cards, after pay schemes and payday lenders in order to obtain basic necessities.
Throwing those with the least to the wolves to make life easier for those with the most is not the Australian way.
