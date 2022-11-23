Capital Region Farmers Market to relocate

Canberra's much-loved Capital Region Farmers Market is relocating for one day only from Exhibition Park in Canberra to Canberra Stadium to accommodate the Spilt Milk Festival.
The market will be held on Saturday at Canberra Stadium from 7am to 11.30am.
It's a special week at the market, with cherry growers from around the region selling the first of the festive fruit for this season.
As well as all the stalls, there will be live music as well as face painting and badge making for the kids.
Capital Region Farmers Market manager Sarah Power said the one-off away game was a big logistical exercise.
"We've never done this before and it's a big undertaking to move our infrastructure and regular farmers, producers and makers from their regular weekly home at Exhibition Park, to [Canberra] Stadium in Bruce," she said.
"And for consumers it's really exciting because we're taking a great range of fresh produce somewhere new, so we're hoping we welcome some new visitors who have never experienced what our market has to offer before.
"It's a great opportunity for the residents of Bruce and Belconnen and surrounds to come and shop with us close to their homes.
"And we know they'll be impressed by the range, quality and freshness of what we have to offer, and will want to add the market shop to their weekly routine when we're back at our usual home at Exhibition Park the following week."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.