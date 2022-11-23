Sea Shepherd event in Canberra on Thursday

Marine conservation organisation Sea Shepherd is having an event in Canberra on Thursday at the Albert Hall.
There will be guest speakers, Sea Shepherd merchandise, live music and food.
Tickets are $30 but a two-for-one deal is in place until 5pm Thursday.
The event is at Albert Hall from 6.30pm to 10pm on Thursday.
Dubbed the Ocean Defence Tour, the event will explain how Sea Shepherd is tackling threats to marine life locally and globally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.