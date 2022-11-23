It didn't take long for one match to jump out at Iris Verebalavu when the Super W draw was released on Wednesday morning.
Round one, ACT Brumbies taking on the Fijiana Drua in Nadi.
The match will have special meaning for Verebalavu on a number of fronts.
Having represented Fiji at the World Cup, the prop will play in her father's homeland against her Fijian teammates.
"It'll be really special to play in Fiji," Verebalavu said. "It's obviously a bittersweet moment for me. I spent a long time with these girls, getting to know them, learning how they play, so it will be difficult to play against them. I made heaps of lifelong friends in that team, so I'm really excited to head over to Nadi.
"Going over there before the World Cup, I got a bit of exposure to the rugby community in Fiji. When I go back, even though I'll be playing for a different team, I'm still half Fijian. I'll still be playing for all the people at home and representing my father's side of the family."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The clash in Nadi is the first of a five-round Super W season that will also see the Brumbies play doubleheaders in Canberra against the Waratahs and Rebels.
Scott Fava's side will also travel to Queensland and Perth as they look to climb into the top four.
The semi-finals will be played at the redeveloped Concord Oval on April 30 before the highest placed qualifier hosts the grand final the following week.
The Drua shocked many in their first season in the Super W competition, progressing through undefeated before beating the Waratahs 32-26 in the final.
Having spent the past few months in camp with the Fijian national side, Verebalavu said it should come as no surprise if the Drua are pushing to defend their title.
"It's really special to see the Drua grow coming off the back of the World Cup," Verebalavu said.
"When the Drua girls came into the competition this year for the first time, they showed everyone, not only in Fiji, but here in Australia, how talented they are and how good rugby they can play."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.