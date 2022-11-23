New Escape to the Chateau show for Canberra

Due to popular demand, an extra show has been added so more Canberrans can see Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge when they appear on stage in the national capital early next year.
The new show is on Wednesday, March 8 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are from canberratheatrecentre.com.au or by ringing 6275 2700.
The online link to the tickets is here.
The popular husband-and-wife team will be talking about their life, including restoring a fairytale castle in France.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.