The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New Escape to the Chateau show for Canberra

November 24 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dick and Angel Strawbridge have a legion of fans. Picture supplied

Due to popular demand, an extra show has been added so more Canberrans can see Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge when they appear on stage in the national capital early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.