Marcus Harris looked on track for a crucial century.
A member of the Australian Test squad for the upcoming West Indies series, the opening batsman had one chance to fight his way into the starting XI.
Given David Warner and Usman Khawaja are the incumbents, nothing less than a mammoth innings would be enough for Harris to unseat the pair.
The perfectly curated deck at Manuka Oval provided the West Australian the opportunity to do so.
Harris was one of numerous big names lining up for the Prime Minister's XI in the match's return from a COVID-induced hiatus.
Normally the domain of white-ball specialists, this year's fixture provided the Test aspirants the chance to stake their claims for the upcoming West Indies series.
After a patient start, everything was going to plan for Harris.
Harris survived a steady opening hour before he started to open up prior to the lunch break. He had reached 50 before the end of the first session and looked set to kick on.
Instead it was the West Indies who adopted a short-ball strategy to rattle their opponents. It was a move that ultimately worked.
Harris eventually swung at one too many and was caught at first slip driving at a length ball.
Jayden Searles claimed the breakthrough, with Kyle Mayers taking the catch.
The wicket brought to an end a 134-run opening wicket partnership, Harris dismissed for 73.
It also likely brought an end to any hopes Harris hoped of opening the batting in Australia's first Test against the West Indies.
As Stuart Clark said in commentary for Fox Sports on Wednesday, the odds of Harris playing in Perth were already extremely low. An injury was likely the only way he would have found himself lining up for the clash.
"He's always been a fringe Test player," Clark said. "He's had his opportunities and just quite hasn't made them his own. We all see the talent with Marcus Harris, I don't think there's any question.
"It must be hard as a batter, especially when you've had a bit of success. It's such a final game batting, you make one mistake and you're out."
While it's unlikely he will feature in the opening Test of the summer, Michael Hussey remains confident Harris can thrive at Test level.
At 30 years old, Harris should be entering the prime of his career. Already he has played in 14 Tests and while he's yet to reach triple figures, the batsman has a first-class record that suggests he can make the next step up.
"He's such a good player," Hussey said. "He hasn't quite grabbed his chance when he's played for Australia, but every year, every experience he has, will just make him slightly better. Maybe the next opportunity he gets will be the one he can really grab.
"He's always been a good player, but as he gains more experience and more trust in his own game, I think he can turn himself into a good Test player."
