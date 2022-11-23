The Australian Test batsmen should start preparing for a short-ball barrage after the West Indies turned to the tactic on the opening day of the Prime Minister's XI clash on Wednesday.
The visitors struggled to find their line and length with the new ball in a fruitless opening session.
The lack of consistency allowed the Australian openers to patiently bide their time as they found their groove on the Manuka Oval pitch.
That all changed after the lunch break, with the West Indies adopting new tactics.
The bouncer proved an effective strategy, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw kept on their toes by the short ball.
Eventually it led to the dismissal of Harris, ironically through a fuller ball, while Henry Hunt and Renshaw also fell in a successful session for the visitors.
Given their success, it's likely the West Indies will keep the short ball in the back pocket should they need to turn to a plan b during the upcoming Test series.
"It's been a good fight back by the West Indies," Stuart Clark said in commentary. "They came out with good intent, bowled some short stuff, really tried to get under the skin of the PM's XI.
"They picked up three wickets and got themselves back in the game."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
