Matthew Dale has ensured the Tony Campbell Memorial Cup will remain in Canberra after securing the quinella in the feature race.
Toretto edged out stablemate Golden Gorge in a gripping finish to the contest, Keith Dryden's Dip Me Lid finished third to secure a popular result for the locals.
The event is run in honour of former race caller Tony Campbell and Thoroughbred Park chief executive Darren Pearce said it was a fitting tribute.
"It's great to honour Tony's memory," Pearce told Sky Racing. "He called 25 Black Opals, a great race caller for the Canberra Race Club, a great stalwart for the Raiders, had a lot to do with the Raiders and a great community man so it's a real tribute to honour him today."
The result came as Mark Newnham's Sunshine Rising prepares to complete a lengthy journey to the races.
A former Hong Kong star, the gelding was retired, unretired, suffered tendon injuries, moved to Australia and finally cleared fit to race.
Newnham has taken the experience in his stride.
"The good thing about training horses is every day's different," Newnham said. "This has been a challenge outside what I normally do but it's just as enjoyable.
"He's a lovely old horse, he's obviously got great ability, now it's a matter of trying to get him back to that form."
If all goes to plan, Sunshine Rising will finally make his return to racing in the Group 3 Festival Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday. It's hoped the event will act as a lead in to the $2 million Ingham on December 10.
It comes 96 weeks after his last start, a fifth-placed finish in the Group 1 Stewards Cup.
In a past life, the nine-year-old was a star in the highly competitive Hong Kong racing scene. Sunshine Rising accumulated almost $3 million in prizemoney and won multiple group races.
Newnham recognises Sunshine Rising may not return to those lofty heights but he remains optimistic Saturday will mark the start of a successful second act.
"We've got him fit enough to run very well," he said. "He has raced previously at a very high level. We're not expecting he will return to that form on Saturday but I'd love to see him run top four and progress from there."
Sunshine Rising is the latest former Hong Kong runner to find his way to Newnham's Randwick stable.
Also arriving recently was Joyful Fortune, a gelding that raced in the Everest and saluted at Flemington during the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
Given the strength of Australian racing, Newnham won't be surprised if more Hong Kong horses travel down under and he's eager for some to join his stable.
"Australian racing's in good shape but they race for a lot of money in Hong Kong too," he said. "The two are no better or no worse, they're different environments.
"I've had a bit of luck with a couple of Hong Kong horses, Joyful Fortune this year, I Am Power last year. It's a different style of training but it's a nice challenge."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
