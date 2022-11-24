The Canberra Times
ACT Policing say Operation Toric has driven down rates of reported burglaries, stolen motor vehicles

By Miriam Webber
November 24 2022 - 11:30am
Oficers have made 139 arrests and laid a total of 355 charges as part of the so-called Operation Toric. Picture by Karleen Minney

Targeting recidivist behaviour has driven down crime rates, ACT police say, with 150 offenders apprehended for motor vehicle thefts, associated dangerous driving and other crimes since the beginning of August.

