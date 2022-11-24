Targeting recidivist behaviour has driven down crime rates, ACT police say, with 150 offenders apprehended for motor vehicle thefts, associated dangerous driving and other crimes since the beginning of August.
Officers have made 139 arrests and laid a total of 355 charges as part of the so-called Operation Toric.
Other offenders were issued court attendance notices, fresh charges for previous offences, or summonsed to appear in court.
The operation was established to target offenders already known to police, with 44 people on bail when they were apprehended, 19 subject to good behaviour orders, a further three on intensive correction orders, 24 who were the subject of warrants for previous offences and nine who were on parole.
Of the charges laid, drug-driving offences accounted for 59, 32 charges arose from instances of driving while disqualified or suspended and 42 from stealing a vehicle, riding in, or driving a stolen motor vehicle.
A 48-year-old Lyneham man arrested on Tuesday, November 22, was the 150th person apprehended as part of the operation.
Police arrested him on an outstanding warrant for previous offences.
Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Toric, Detective Inspector Shane Scott, said the intelligence-led operation was driving down crime in the territory.
"Operation TORIC shows the impact proactive policing has. Since it started, 150 apprehensions, nearly ten a week, have been effected," Detective Inspector Scott said in a statement.
"Not only are we directly stopping recidivist behaviour by apprehending people, hopefully other people are reconsidering criminal behaviour.
"Last week, the number of reported residential burglaries, commercial burglaries and stolen motor vehicles were all in the single-digit range.
"Putting it simply, fewer people are now committing these types of crime."
Detective Inspector Scott said the operation was ongoing and would work closely with the Proactive Intervention and Disruption Team and professional experts to strategise ways to break the cycle of recidivist behaviour and reoffending.
"Altogether, we've arrested 134 people, and many of those people are now off the streets, but unfortunately some of these repeat offenders have not changed their behaviour," he said.
"Of the people apprehended more than once, one man has been arrested four times by Operation Toric officers. He is now in custody, awaiting trial. Fifteen others have been apprehended twice."
