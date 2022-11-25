Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich wants to fill the club's trophy cabinet, but there's one accolade he absolutely doesn't want to accept.
In fact, he is outwardly preaching to the team to avoid achieving the honour.
Last season the Fair Play Award was won by Canberra United, and it's a symbol of what was lacking from their performances on the field to finish seventh and miss the finals.
Since taking the reins from former coach Vicki Linton this year, Popovich is determined to turn Canberra's fortunes around and unlock the mongrel within United's players for this A-League Women campaign.
"It's one part that stands out for me," he told The Canberra Times. "It reflected a bit in our statistics about fouling.
"I'm not saying that we're going to be a nasty side this year, but I think we need to be a lot more aggressive to get the ball."
Veteran striker Michelle Heyman said any mention of the Fair Play Award fires up the coach, and it's an area of their game that she agrees is in need of improvement.
"It's triggering for him," she joked.
"That's something he does not want to win again."
That aggression is something Popovich envisions to be applied not only in defence but also in attack.
In pre-season he revealed it would be a defining feature of United, and it showed in their lethal front-third display in their 2-2 draw against Perth where more goals could have been scored.
"We want a more aggressive team, a high-press team, and he wants to be able to use our speed," Heyman said.
"You look at our front three, Grace Jale, myself and Nikki Flannery, we're quick and have some height. We can win balls in the air, we can do a lot and I think to have that, compared to what we had in previous seasons, it just gives the team a lot more confidence.
"They don't have to just think to play the ball to me and hope. Now we can play it anywhere and get something out of it."
On Saturday when Canberra play in Brisbane against the Roar, they will look to find that gritty performance Popovich is after, and midfielder Laura Hughes is committed to deliver.
Especially against one of their biggest rivals that always produce physical contests.
"I do like the odd slide tackle and all that," Hughes said. "I got told off a bit last season for it, so I'm glad this season I've got a bit more freedom.
"We've shown in training we can get a bit physical, so I think that's important that we test ourselves.
"That's not to say that we want to go out there and get yellows and not be smart about it, but I think we definitely don't want that award again.
"We want to be up for the physical challenge and sometimes that involves yellow cards."
