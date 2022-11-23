The 25-year fight for territory rights has hit a high point, as the Senate took a major step towards overturning the Andrews bill.
The upper house voted on the second reading of legislation that would give the ACT and NT power to make their own laws on voluntary assisted dying.
A comprehensive win for the yes camp - 41 to 25 - all but confirms our right to decide will be rubber-stamped next Thursday.
It's a conscience vote, meaning senators are not bound to vote along parties lines.
Here's a full list of the senators who voted for and against it.
Ayres (ALP)
Bilyk (ALP)
Brown (ALP)
Gallagher (ALP)
Green (ALP)
Grogan (ALP)
Lines (ALP)
McAllister (ALP)
McCarthy (ALP)
Payman (ALP)
Pratt (ALP)
Smith, Marielle (ALP)
Urquhart (ALP)
Walsh (ALP)
Watt (ALP)
White (ALP)
Wong (ALP)
Birmingham (LIB)
Bragg (LIB)
Cadell (NAT)
Colbeck (LIB)
Davey (NAT)
Hume (LIB)
Payne (LIB)
Reynolds (LIB)
Allman-Payne (GRN)
Cox (GRN)
Faruqi (GRN)
Hanson-Young (GRN)
McKim (GRN)
Pocock, Barbara (GRN)
Rice (GRN)
Shoebridge (GRN)
Steele-John (GRN)
Thorpe (GRN)
Waters (GRN)
Whish-Wilson (GRN)
Pocock, David (IND)
Hanson (ON)
Lambie (JLN)
Tyrrell (JLN)
Chisholm (ALP)
Ciccone (ALP)
Farrell (ALP)
Polley (ALP)
Antic (LIB)
Askew (LIB)
Brockman (LIB)
Cash (LIB)
Canavan (NAT)
Chandler (LIB)
Duniam (LIB)
Fawcett (LIB)
Henderson (LIB)
Liddle (LIB)
McDonald (NAT)
McGrath (LIB)
McKenzie (NAT)
McLachlan (LIB)
Nampijinpa Price (NAT)
O'Sullivan (LIB)
Paterson (LIB)
Rennick (LIB)
Scarr (LIB)
Smith, Dean (LIB)
Roberts (ON)
MORE TERRITORY RIGHTS COVERAGE:
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
