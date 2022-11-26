I've been indulging in two other old-fashioned but newly bred flowering plants in the last fortnight. Everything may have its season, and this is the one for flowers, and I'm going to make the most of it. My first indulgence are old-fashioned hydrangeas in new varied shades of pink to mauve. You get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck with hydrangeas. I have been assuring myself that the bushes by the front gate are not purely a selfish indulgence, as come autumn, I'll cut back the last of the blooms, bung them in a vase, then, when roots begin to form at the end of the stems, very gently cover the stems with soil, then water in well. By next spring we should have at least 20 new hydrangea plants to grow here or give away. Potentially, my five new hydrangeas could even produce 50 or a 100 new plants - or more if I worked at it all season - but 20 is about the maximum I can manage.