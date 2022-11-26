The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jackie French | Are petunias taking over the planet?

Jackie French
By Jackie French
November 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The showy blooms come in a dazzling array of colors. Picture Shutterstock

Suddenly petunias are appearing everywhere, like Daleks from Dr Who - though instead of "exterminating", they are growing. And growing. And will keep growing until autumn. Vast hordes of petunias have taken over public places. They've snuck into pots on verandas and hanging baskets on patios, or are sitting smugly in flower gardens, just waiting to spread.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.