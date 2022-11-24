Canberra Raiders young gun Matt Timoko knows what he needs to do to force his way into the New Zealand squad.
Plus he expects Kiwis coach Michael Maguire to bring a hard edge to the Green Machine for the 2023 NRL season.
Timoko was part of New Zealand's extended squad for the Rugby League World Cup, but didn't make the final cut for the tournament in England.
Maguire told the 22-year-old what he needed to work on to take the next step in his career.
Timoko had a breakout NRL campaign this year, playing 26 games for the Raiders - including both their finals.
He established himself at right centre, with Sebastian Kris nailing down the same role on the left.
Next season they'll have both Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker (shoulder) and Harley Smith-Shields (knee) returning from injury to ramp up competition for spots.
Timoko's season saw him join Joe Tapine, Jordan Rapana and Kris as part of the Kiwis extended squad.
Maguire gave him some advice of what he needed to work on.
He'll have the added bonus of being able to work with Maguire on a daily basis now that he's joined the Green Machine as Ricky Stuart's senior assistant.
"He just said there's a few things that we need to work on in terms of defence and stuff," Timoko said.
"With him being here it's going to help out a lot more. I'm not only getting Ricky's opinion, but I'm getting 'Madge's' opinion as well because he's another respected coach who's been there and done that.
"He's won the comp with the Rabbitohs back in 2014. It'll be good to get two perspectives on how I can improve my game."
Having now worked with Maguire, Timoko also knows what his Kiwis coach will bring to Canberra.
Maguire has already touched base with Stuart and the squad before taking some time off after his World Cup campaign.
Timoko's insights follow a similar theme to fellow Kiwi Rapana.
He said Maguire would add a hard edge to the Green Machine in 2023.
The Kiwis and former Wests Tigers and South Sydney coach was renowned for being a tough task master.
"We've heard that Madge is tough. He loves going hard in trainings and that, and I think that's something that's going to help us this year," Timoko said.
"We're going to relish that - being that tough kind of team."
Timoko revealed the leadership Jamal Fogarty and Corey Harawira-Naera provided to the predominantly young group of Raiders who have started pre-season.
Harawira-Naera, who has had a few off-field dramas, spoke to the group about those experiences.
The pair returned to pre-season ahead of schedule to hit the ground running for next year.
Timoko said being one of the more senior players currently back training allowed himself to also have the opportunity to be a leader as well.
"Jamal's a real leader, as soon as he comes through he commands that respect and people listen to him," he said.
"Same as Corey. He talked to us before. He's had a few troubles off the field and he's come back bigger and better.
"He's learnt from those kind of things and it's good to see."
