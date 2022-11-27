A backyard Christmas is looking unlikely for a group of Dickson residents, who are yet to regain access to the portion of their land that fell into a deep excavation pit last month.
Parts of three backyards on Lowrie Street slipped into an eight-metre-deep excavation pit during a collapse that occurred in the early hours of October 11.
Powerlines, residents' sheds and gardens toppled into the site where a 166-apartment development, dubbed Calypso, is being built.
No-one was injured during the incident.
WorkSafe ACT is continuing to make inquiries to establish the cause of the collapse, an ACT spokesperson said.
Alan Barber owns one of the properties impacted by the collapse. He said he was initially told the developer, Art Group, and the builder, Bloc, were working towards a Christmas deadline to rebuild the backyards.
However recent delays have left him doubtful of a family gathering at his home on December 25.
"The earlier promises or hopes that we'd be able to use our backyard for Christmas appear to be really optimistic at this stage," he said.
"We'd been hoping to spend time on our new deck at the back and enjoy our back garden.
"But in light of everything that we've heard so far, it looks like we're going to have to make alternative arrangements in the very near future and give up that hope."
Art Group would not comment on whether it was working towards a Christmas deadline to have the backyards reinstated.
An ACT spokesperson said the builders and Access Canberra would continue to notify residents of approximate timelines.
"Timelines may vary depending upon weather and soil conditions, availability of machinery and their ability to access private properties," the spokesperson said.
Mr Barber said the excavation collapse had become a "stressful, depressing situation" for him and his wife.
"We try and maintain a sense of normality, but it's just so difficult," he said.
An ACT government spokesperson said there were four stages involved in the remediation plan, which had been submitted to WorkSafe ACT and would be independently assessed.
Stage one was the construction of a temporary berm, a barrier designed to divert runoff, which is complete.
Stage two is now going through the approvals stage and includes the rectification of the existing shoring walls.
Stage three will involve shed removal and the construction of "controlled fill to reinstate the backyards of the adjoining properties".
The final stage is the construction of the wall, which will be overseen by Access Canberra.
It is understood the rectification works will be conducted by Lentro Earthworks, the company contracted for the original excavation works, with assessment by independent experts.
Art Group and Bloc have continued regular communication with residents impacted by the collapse.
"Art Group and the construction team have continued formal weekly liaison meetings with the residents of the neighbouring properties to address their questions associated with the planned works," an Art Group spokesperson said.
The Dickson incident was the second wall collapse to occur on a Canberra construction site in the space of two months.
In August, a retaining wall collapsed at a Geocon work site in Phillip, bringing down hundreds of tonnes of dirt and concrete and forcing the closure of one of Woden's largest car parks.
The matter was still under investigation in October.
Following the Dickson collapse, Access Canberra launched a series of inspections with large construction sites across Canberra "to ensure controls are in place to manage excavation safety".
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
