The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Melbourne Cup-winner Michelle Payne sets Jukila for the Jericho Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Payne's Jukila will run in the Jericho Cup. Payne has a licence as a trainer and rider, but won't be on board this weekend. Picture Getty Images

Winning Sunday's Jericho Cup would be the highlight of Michelle Payne's brief training career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.