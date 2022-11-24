Winning Sunday's Jericho Cup would be the highlight of Michelle Payne's brief training career.
The Melbourne Cup winning jockey, who holds a duel licence which allows her to train and ride since 2016, has been setting galloper Jukila to be a contender on the $300,000 Jericho Cup at Warrnambool.
Top jumps jockey William McCarthy rides Jukila in the 4600 metre flat race which is open for jumps jockeys only and is run through paddocks, across roads and up hills at the famous racecourse.
"The Jericho is a race I would love to win," Payne told ACM Racing. "The race was first run in 2018 and in that time it's established itself as a highlight on the racing calendar.
"It carries so much significance as it commemorates Australian and New Zealand's light horse involvement in World War 1. I've got to congratulate Bill Gibbins for coming up with the brainchild and concept to honour our fallen war heroes.
"It's a very moving day. The 4600 metre race is a wonderful test for jockeys to ride the tricky course and for trainers to have their horses ready to run out Australia's longest flat race."
Jukila has been in Payne's stable since she started training in 2016 and she rode the eight-year-old to victory at his last run in a 3400 metre race at Bendigo last month.
"Jukila is a favourite in the stable," she said. "It would be a highlight of my short training career if I could win with Jukila and it would be a wonderful result for my stable staff.
"I'm confident I've put enough work into Jukila to have him ready to run out the 4600 metres. He hit the line strongly when he won last time at Bendigo.
"I think a big part of running the 4600 metres is to get the horse to settle and get him in the right rhythm to run out the distance.
"We're putting the ear muffs on him which should help him relax in the run. He can get a bit worked up. I was going to take him to Warrnambool on Tuesday to have a look around the paddocks but I decided against it. I just did a bit of work with him at home.
"Willie has schooled Jukila over jumps so he's got a great understanding of the horse. Willie is a world class jockey and he will not be fazed by the big day."
Payne, who became the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup when she guided Prince Of Penzance to victory in 2015 said Sunday's Jericho Cup field is very even.
"The big test for all the horses is the 4600 metres," she said. "I suppose the question mark is can they run the distance. The race has attracted horses from various parts of Australia and New Zealand - so it's really tough to get a guide on how they'll perform."
Australian cricketing legend Dennis Lillee will be trackside to present the winning connections with the Jericho Cup.
Each year the race honours a different Australian Light Horseman who fought in WW1 and this year Albert "Tibby" Cotter who like Lillee, was an Australian pace bowler is his turn. Sadly, "Tibby" died in battle on October 31, 1917.
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde is chasing his second Jericho Cup victory in the fifth running of the race.. He saddles up Count Zero who won the race in 2020 and Bazini.
"I can't fault the preparation of both my horses," Wilde said. "They both ran at Sandown last week just to top them off for Sunday's race.
"I was very happy with how they both performed. I think this years field is the best since the race was first run in 2018.
"It's virtually impossible to get a line on the form for the 14 runners. It was a big thrill to win the race in 2020 with Count Zero. I'm just hoping we can repeat the feat this year with either Count Zero or Bazini."
Top Sydney trainer John Sargent accepted with New Zealand bred galloper Bastida. Underrated jumps jockey Daryl Horner junior has been booked for the ride. Bastida earnt his place in the field winning a qualifying race at Canberra.
Respected trainer Patrick Payne saddles up Botti for veteran New Zealand counterpart Kevin Myers.
Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor said everything is in readiness for Sunday's bumper meeting.
"It looks like being a huge day but we're weather dependent," O'Connor said. "I'm confident if we get good weather on Sunday we'll have close to 5000 patrons which would be a record for the meeting.
"The most patrons we've had previously is about 3750 but we've had a lot more inquiries this year and we're confident of a big crowd.
"Crowd numbers for the last two years were impacted by COVID. There are numerous other activities off-course happening on Friday and Saturday before we stage the running of the Jericho Cup."
Sunday's meeting is the first time Warrnambool has hosted a meeting for eleven weeks. The track has had a major renovation and O'Connor said early indications are the course proper should be in the slow range but the paddocks will be heavy ground. The Jericho Cup is scheduled to be run at 4.55pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.