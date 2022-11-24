Want to be a bus driver? Come and try day is on Saturday

Ever hankered to be a Canberra bus driver?
Transport Canberra is recruiting part-time and casual bus drivers to start in 2023.
And you can have a try behind the wheel on Saturday.
Three public "come and try" sessions will be held on Saturday at the Sutton Road Training Centre.
The sessions will be held at :
You must register first via eventbrite.com.au. The link is here.
Brock Ginman, 24, started working as a Transport Canberra fill-in bus driver in October.
Getting behind the wheel has been a joy for him.
"It's sort of been a childhood dream since I was about three," he said.
And he says it doesn't take long to get the hang of driving a bus.
"It's nowhere near as daunting as people think," he said.
"You get really comfortable with it. It becomes as comfortable as driving a car maybe even more so."
And his dream job was living up to his expectations.
"Really good," he said.
"There's been a lot of variety, which I love. Different buses and all kinds of different routes across Canberra. It's been a lot of fun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.