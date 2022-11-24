The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Planting more trees a great response to climate change

By Letters to the Editor
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is imperative that trees that have died or been destroyed by storms are replaced as quickly as possible. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I fully agree with David Denham's call for more trees to be planted in Canberra (Letters, November 22). In my suburb, trees are dying, dead, have fallen in stormy weather, or have been removed to "improve the view". Very few have been planted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.