I fully agree with David Denham's call for more trees to be planted in Canberra (Letters, November 22). In my suburb, trees are dying, dead, have fallen in stormy weather, or have been removed to "improve the view". Very few have been planted.
Trees have many benefits in Australian cities. For example, about 30 per cent of tree canopy cover can make urban areas seven to 15 degrees cooler. Trees also attract birds and other wildlife, and they help to fertilise and stabilise the soil profile.
Perhaps more importantly - especially if, as is now increasingly likely, global heating increases because of our continued addiction to fossil fuels - planting trees is by far the most cost-effective method of removing heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
It would seem that those senators who oppose the territory rights bill have a skewed understanding of their role.
The Senate is first and foremost a house to protect states rights. Senators represent their states, not their religions, and yet most opposing the territory rights bill are doing so on religious grounds.
Given that every state has now passed their own voluntary assisted dying legislation, passing the bill currently before the Senate cannot be argued to present a threat to any state.
Clearly those opposed to the bill believe they have the right to impose their religious beliefs on others.
Remember that next time there's a bun fight over the appointment of someone with extreme religious opinions to any position with control over others.
On Monday evening, from about 6.30-8.30pm, Curtin, Hughes, Garran and other suburbs had an electricity outage.
The Evo Energy help line said it was because of something meaningless to me. I couldn't find it in their CSV file of incidents.
Now that it is imperative to move to green electricity, we need better access to Evo Energy's high quality incident reports. I'm sure their management gets excellent reports when over 1000 customers are affected.
I saw reports about the proposed memorial at the Arboretum for the Mr Fluffy house families. The design looks like a storm damaged carport. Who was the bright spark who had the unique idea that Canberra residents would visit it or that interstate visitors would even know what it was about?
The so-called memorial is just another slap in the face for the owners of the thousand plus homes that were intentionally destroyed as a cover up for the ineptitude of politicians.
David Perkins (Letters, November 22), rather than complaining about them, attributes long grass and potholes to an "almost unprecedented" period of wet weather and recognises the effort workers are making to keep things under control. Then, amazingly, he praises light rail and its positives (eg. infrastructure development, urban consolidation).
And this just when I was going to write to the editor to seek a moratorium on any letter that mentioned light rail, potholes or long grass. Good on you David.
The COP27 meeting in Egypt, made some progress in the global effort to reduce the impact of climate change but the process is not yet happening nearly fast enough.
The world is already experiencing catastrophic drought and flooding outcomes from the global warming that has already occurred, and while the meeting resulted in a few positive developments, it is by no means clear from the published report, that the Paris agreement that we must hold the temperature rise to less than 1.5 degrees centigrade, will be met.
Despite the broad scientific consensus that we must immediately move away from fossil fuels even though their export continues to be a source of ongoing Australian revenues.
Despite its legitimate claim to have moved us in a more positive direction than its predecessor, the Albanese government is not yet developing policy quickly enough, to move us away from a continuing dependency on them.
Having spent part of my career developing and assessing transport systems internationally, I was intrigued when the ACT Government publicly conceded "Building light rail ... will have an impact on traffic flows [and] lead to increased travel times ...". It then announced major works "...to ease disruption caused by the construction of ... light rail".
Obviously, this expected disruption will have a significant economic impact on road users. The announced "... intelligent transport monitoring technology..." can only partially offset it.
I wondered what value the ACT government had ascribed to this traffic congestion, as a cost, to offset the calculated benefits of the light rail project. An FoI request revealed no estimate had been made at all.
This neglect continues the incompetent and deceptive business cases that the ACT government has long put forward for light rail. Travel time savings are claimed for a slower trip to Woden. Land value increases from rezoning are improperly attributed to light rail. Congestion during construction is ignored, along with the material loss of public amenity from the removal of mature trees, formerly on Northbourne Avenue and now, proposed, Commonwealth Avenue.
This project's real purpose is to sustain Greens support for the ACT government. It is mendacious to claim it was mandated by the ACT election when its merits are so grossly misrepresented. It should be abandoned before it gets worse.
I refer to reports that an application for a grant by Canberra's National Opera Company has been rejected by the ACT Government.
The problem surely must be that the National Opera is offering us the opportunity to experience the opera Alcina, by Handel, one the the greatest white, male, European composers of the 18th Century.
Clearly, they should have instead commissioned a female, Indigenous composer to create a new opera about a transgender anti-monarchist activist struggling to overcome mental health issues triggered by fear of climate change.
Then the funding would have rolled in, for sure.
On November 14 the Defence Minister Richard Marles stated "The world around us has become more uncertain and more precarious than at any time since the end of the Second World War".
What he failed to say was that the majority of members of the current government, excluding Marles himself, are doing all they can to create a more friendly environment with one of the world's three great powers, China.
Every week, in some form or another, we see the Defence Minister doing all he can to create climates that are not conducive to better relations with any other country except the USA.
In today's sensitive international environment, where caution and respect for others is more important than ever, Richard Marles is a fly in the ointment; a clear counter to his party's thinking. Australia does not need Marles. He is a misfit.
Defence Minister Richard Marles has said Australia must "project power".
With what? An air force whose few front-line aircraft are either worn out or don't work in the rain? A navy whose replacement submarines are decades away and whose new surface combatants will not - if ever delivered - be fit for purpose? An army, almost invisible to the naked eye, which will remain structured to coattail on our great and powerful American "ally"?
Maybe our imaginary indigenous missile capability? Or our shiny new space force?
And against whom? The PRC? The world's largest economy and long-time source of our national wealth which, unlike our "ally", hasn't started a lot of wars since its creation 70-odd years ago? Please. Spare me.
While I acknowledge that religious leaders have the right to oppose voluntary assisted dying can I remind them that greatest evil in the world is the infliction of unnecessary and avoidable pain?
Australian soccer player Nathaniel Atkinson says: "I want to verse the top players in the world". I look forward to his "Ode to Mbappe" after being exposed by him.
Masochists in Victoria will vote Premier Daniel Andrews back into office at this Saturday's election.
We could support the NDIS by using a lump sum from the Future Fund invested in such a way as to generate the necessary income. If that's not sufficient a windfall tax on fossil fuel profits could top it up to the necessary level. With one in five people having a disability and that same sector having an unemployment level of 10 per cent demand is only going to increase.
Gee, a whole letters page (Letters, November 23) without a mention of the tram, not even in the lead whinge about Floriade's fences. But Elizabeth Lee's media conference has probably put paid to a continuing tram-free complaints page.
I would not like to be a policeman or a prison guard these days. Because of silly do-gooders these people are being put into dangerous situations where they are expected to act like saints while handling some of the most dangerous people on the planet.
On November 8 I received a birthday card franked in Sydney on May 5. It was six months too early for my next birthday in May 2023. Is this a record? And I see Australia Post has approval to raise the price of stamps.
Felicity Chivas (Letters, November 24) says "there are already fewer recreational areas on land given the relentless building of apartment blocks". Sorry, 300 apartments take up a lot less room then 300 houses. Not everyone could buy a house in the 70s, 80s, or 90s.
Ukraine can never win by talking to a tyrant like Putin. Think Neville Chamberlain, Hitler and "peace in our time". Hitler soon tore that up. Someone in Russia needs to overthrow Putin, just like the brave Germans who tried, but sadly failed, to eliminate Hitler.
Fair crack of the whip P McCracken (Letters, November 24). Scomo was on a beach in Hawaii - and trying to hide that from the Australian people. Albo was at an important conference with leaders of the G20. Hardly a fair comparison.
Anti-China activist Drew Pavlou was on legitimate business at Parliament House when he was ejected, reportedly by the AFP. If this was at the request of the CCP we are in deeper trouble than we know. An explanation for this untoward incident is required. Soon.
Fines and jail are not enough to deter hoon drivers from acting irresponsibly on public roads. Take their cars away from them.
