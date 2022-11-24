The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Health is a finalist in resilience award for its work during 2020 smoke haze

November 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoke in Canberra in January 2020. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Health is a finalist in the prestigious Resilient Australia Awards for its work during the 2020 Black Summer bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.