ACT Health is a finalist in the prestigious Resilient Australia Awards for its work during the 2020 Black Summer bushfires.
The awards are hosted by the Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience. The winners will be announced in Hobart on December 6.
ACT Health is a finalist in the national resilience category for its response to the bushfire smoke that blanketed Canberra in January 2020, including its innovative air quality monitoring, public messaging and public health risk mitigation strategies.
Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience executive director Dr Margaret Moreton said the awards recognised organisations that fostered resilience to disasters and emergencies.
"The past few years have been incredibly difficult for all Australians, so it's never been more important to recognise and celebrate resilience during challenging times," she said.
"Each year, we receive submissions from incredible people and organisations across Australia.
"This year's finalists are some of the best initiatives that show how communities come together and make a positive impact, building on the strength of their communities.
"We look forward to revealing the notable winners in Hobart later this year."
