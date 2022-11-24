The Canberra Capitals' injury woes have gone from bad to worse with yet another player now out of action.
Veteran guard Brittany Smart was a late omission before their 103-68 loss to the Melbourne Boomers on the weekend, and was hopeful of being able to return for their next game against Adelaide on Wednesday.
However scans this week have revealed more severe damage to her right foot than first expected.
The injury will keep her courtside for one to two weeks.
It's been a rough run for the Capitals so far this season.
Still searching for their first win, the team have battled multiple injuries to start their campaign with rising star Gemma Potter out for the remainder of the season.
They have also missed Opals young gun Jade Melbourne for the last two games with an ankle injury, however she is set to return against the Lightning this week.
Veal said it was Smart's decision to pull out of the game last minute in Melbourne, and the move proved a wise one.
"Scans showed up with a really rare foot arch issue," coach Kristen Veal told The Canberra Times as the team donated bags of women's health products for the WNBL's Period Poverty Round.
"It's arch discomfort. It feels like plantar fasciitis, like a little bit of a muscle strain."
The "unfortunate" setback was blamed on their tight travel schedule in the lead-up to the clash with the reigning WNBL champions.
"We had a bit of a horror travel run on Saturday where the flights got delayed, and because we had a court booking we pretty much got off the plane to train, and unfortunately she tweaked her foot," Veal said of how the 37-year-old got injured.
"Having gone through so many injuries, and being so in tune with her body she didn't want to make things worse.
"Toughness wise, she could have played in Melbourne.
"But she made that that call, and it turned out to be the right decision.
"From a medical standpoint, she's straight into it, she will look after her body and then hopefully we'll have her back for the Sydney game."
Smart will remain in Canberra while the team visit Adelaide, and focus on getting back to full fitness for the Capitals' first home game since the season-opener.
That showdown on December 10 against the Sydney Flames will be the first of a three-game stretch back in Canberra that will be followed by visits from Lauren Jackson and the Southside Flyers, and the Perth Lynx.
The Capitals squad remain positive that a breakthrough victory isn't far away.
Following the Boomers defeat they had three rest days and that time away from the court could be the "reset" they needed after four road games.
The Capitals coach momentarily put down the clipboard too, attending the Moulin Rouge musical production in Sydney, but said she still had her mind on the game plan for Adelaide.
"You never really clock off, but having some separation is important for the players and the coaches," Veal said.
