Pride and prejudice: national anthems window to a nation's soul

So for example the aforementioned UK Classic FM list has Russia's anthem as its No.3 (after Uruguay's and Poland's) with the Classic FM judge enthusing: "What an anthem! Is it any wonder the country that gave us Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky and Rachmaninov has such a cracker? I've loved this tune since I used to hear it at gold medal ceremonies for the Olympics. I've even got it on my mobile phone."