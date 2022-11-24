Sunset Cinema is back in Canberra - including a Lindsay Lohan festival

Sunset Cinema is back in Canberra, a favourite summer-time treat.
The outdoor cinema begins on Thursday night, November 24, in the surrounds of the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
The season continues until February 25.
Highlights include all the festive films before Christmas such as Elf, Home Alone 2, The Nightmare Before Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life.
There is also the fun Lohan Fest from January 14 to 20, celebrating Lindsay Lohan.
Come dressed as a twin with your bestie for Parent Trap, on Wednesdays we wear pink for Mean Girls, and come dressed as your parent or family member for Freaky Friday. There will be prizes for the best dressed.
This year Sunset Cinema is opening the bar, with beverages from Oxford Landing, Manly Spirits and BentSpoke Brewing Co.
You can hire bean lounges or bean bags, or bring your own.
The snack bar has popcorn, choc tops and burgers for a start. Patrons can also pre-order 180 Degrees cheese boxes.
All the VIP treatment is in the Tim Tam Lounge. Treat yourself to premium seating, with luxe lounges, being waited on hand and foot by the lounge genie, bottomless popcorn, and an indulgent treat from Tim Tam for those feeling a little extra.
Gates open at 6.30pm nightly, allowing time to enjoy the atmosphere before settling in to watch a film.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $10 for children while children under three have free entry.
A Black Friday sale means adult tickets are discounted to $10 until midnight Friday, redeemable for movies over the season.
All the films and details are here.
