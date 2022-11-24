The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders star Jordan Rapana needs surgery

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana will have a clean-out of his knee, but will be right to start pre-season in January. Picture by Karleen Minney

World Cup star Jordan Rapana will undergo surgery on his knee to remove a cyst, but he's expected to be fit for pre-season in the New Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.