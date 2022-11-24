The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's iconic Happy's Chinese Restaurant turns 60

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Happy's Chinese Restaurant owner Gavin Chan with his mother Linda Chan, left, and his wife May. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

There's something eerily familiar about Happy's Chinese Restaurant even if you haven't been there for close to 30 years. You walk down the short flight of stairs off Garema Place, a sharp turn and you're there, at the Great Wall of China, the mural as fresh as the day it was painted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.