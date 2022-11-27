The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 28, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.

A taste of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.