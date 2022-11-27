Times Past: November 28, 1995

A taste of summer.
In something we can only hope to reach this summer, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995 the temperature topped 30 degrees, nearly 8 degrees above the November average.
The water was inviting but "freezing" in Canberra's popular swimming spots. Some young swimmers at the Cotter were keen to get out of the heat but were shocked when they jumped into the "really cold" water.
Teenagers Andrew, 18, and Michelle, 17, of Rivett visited their favourite waterhole for their first swim of the season. "I can't believe it's so cold," Michelle shrieked after she dived in.
The Bureau of Meteorology said to expect temperatures in the higher 20s and low 30s because summer was just around the corner.
On this day in 1995 the temperature was expected to reach 32 degrees. With the temperature getting hotter, there were doubts any records would be broken. The hottest November day in Canberra was 38 degrees, set on November 19, 1944.
There was a note to say Sydneysiders were suffering, with 100 people reported to have collapsed from heat exhaustion as temperatures there hit 36 degrees.
