Josh Fenwick, Thiago Fanti charged after allegedly raping teenage girl in Gungahlin

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
Josh Fenwick, left, and Thiago Fanti, who are accused of rape. Pictures Facebook

A man allegedly lured two 16-year-old girls to be raped at his home, where he is also accused of filming, binding and gagging one of them.

