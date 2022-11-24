A man allegedly lured two 16-year-old girls to be raped at his home, where he is also accused of filming, binding and gagging one of them.
Josh Ryan Fenwick, 26, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday and was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of using a carriage service for child abuse material and one count of possessing child abuse material. He did not enter any pleas.
Thiago Tonti Fanti, 45, also faced court on Wednesday, charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of cultivating cannabis plants. Fanti has pleaded not guilty to the rape charge.
Police documents, tendered in court, say one of the alleged victims arranged for her friend and male second cousin to go out drinking as a group in Civic on September 1.
The trio consumed alcohol outside Cube nightclub about 10pm.
While there, police claim Fenwick and another man, who knew the second cousin, came up to the group.
Investigators say the two alleged victims were "annoyed" with Fenwick because he allegedly kept asking if they wanted to have a threesome.
The two girls denied Fenwick's alleged advances.
After consuming more alcohol, the defendant allegedly kept persisting for the 16-year-olds to come back to his Gungahlin residence and meet his roommate, Fanti.
Fenwick allegedly said Fanti was organising cocaine to be delivered to the home.
The 16-year-olds agreed to go to Fenwick's home and, during the trip one of the girls allegedly heard the defendant say to his male friend "you can have that one and I'll have this one".
Police claim after the girls arrived and met Fanti, the group drank alcohol, which made one of the alleged victims "feel blurry", in the backyard.
A short period of time later, the two girls went to the kitchen where one was allegedly provided multiple lines of cocaine, making them feel disorientated.
Sometime in the early hours of September 2, both girls were in a bedroom when one told the other she was going to get the unidentified man and left the room.
The girl left in the room sat on the edge of the bed when Fenwick allegedly entered the room and closed the door, approaching the girl and kissing her.
Fenwick allegedly asked if she liked the kisses, to which the girl is said to have replied "no".
The defendant then allegedly forced the girl's clothes off before digitally raping her.
The girl allegedly said "no, no" and eventually broke free from his grip, leaving the bedroom in only a bra and pants.
The unidentified man and Fenwick allegedly left the house, leaving the two girls with Fanti.
Police say they had more alcohol before Fenwick allegedly came back between 3am and 4am.
Later that morning, one of the girls could not recall how she entered Fenwick's room due to the effects of intoxicating substances.
The other girl entered the room and allegedly saw Fenwick having sex with the intoxicated girl.
Fenwick allegedly made several comments for the other girl to join in, however she left the bedroom and went to the lounge room.
The girl in the bedroom allegedly lost consciousness and, when she woke, was only wearing a small shirt with her hands "tied behind her back".
There was also allegedly "a strap placed around her neck, which was being pulled, and a gag in her mouth".
The 16-year-old allegedly found it hard to breathe and could feel Fenwick raping her.
Fenwick is accused of filming the alleged rape and sending it via Snapchat to the other girl in the living room with a message that included the phrase "see what you are missing".
The girl with Fenwick could not recall how she left the room but alleges she remembers going into the lounge room before Fanti allegedly called for her and she "thought she was in trouble".
The 16-year-old entered Fanti's bedroom as he allegedly closed the door, giving her a "fat line of cocaine", causing the girl to lose consciousness.
The girl claims she woke on Fanti's bed as he allegedly removed her clothes.
When she says she asked him what he was doing, he allegedly replied "don't worry about it, nothing, go back to sleep".
The girl allegedly lost consciousness again before waking to Fanti allegedly raping her as she "tried to block out what was happening".
The two girls allegedly left the house about 7am.
On November 23, police arrived at Fenwick's new home in Wanniassa and searched it.
Fenwick allegedly told police he did not talk to the girls much when they were at his previous home and denied having sex with either of them.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker refused Fenwick's bail application on the bases of the risk posed to the community and his criminal history.
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter granted Fanti bail on strict conditions.
Fenwick is due back in court next month, while Fanti is expected to appear again in February.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
