Muse continues to stretch its Pilates community in Canberra

Entrepreneur Allana Frisken was inspired to open her first Pilates studio after she fell in love with the exercise and wanted to share it with others.

This is branded content for Muse Pilates.

Allana Frisken launched Muse Pilates with a vision of creating a friendly, all-inclusive Pilates space for members at all levels.

Her inspiration came four years ago when she was looking for a way to work out after an injury, and found a low impact exercise she loved and needed to share with others.

Allana opened her first studio in Dulwich Hill in December 2019, and will open her 11th studio next year in Campbell, Canberra.

Allana says her beautiful studio spaces and amazing instructors give a warm and welcoming vibe to all.

"I've always been passionate about building communities. I love the way a group of people can come together and make something bigger than themselves, whether that's through a shared interest or just a shared goal," she says.

"One of Muse's core beliefs is that Pilates is the perfect antidote to stress in one's life, and that it can be so much more than just an exercise class.

"Which is why the studio spaces have been designed as spaces where clients can unwind from the pressures of daily life while working towards improving their physical health.

"Pilates itself is quite an intense form of exercise, but low impact so it can suite different types of people, even if they have an injury or other restrictions."

The Muse studios are designed to be spaces where clients can unwind from the pressures of daily life while also improving their physical health. Picture supplied.

The ten current Muse Pilates studios are operating across New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory.

Three are in the Newcastle/Hunter area - Maitland, Warners Bay and Hamilton, four in Sydney - Camperdown, Dulwich Hill, Bexley North and Sans Souci, and in Canberra there is Dickson, Kingston and Woden, along with the next studio coming next year in Campbell.

Allana, who grew up in Newcastle, says she decided to launch Muse studios in Canberra because she felt the capital had a similar vibe, with a slower pace than the hustle and bustle of city life.

"When I was living in Sydney, it was hard to stop and smell the roses because you feel like you're always in a hurry," she says.

"I love that Canberra is so community-minded, which makes it the perfect place for Muse.

"We wanted to build a community of warm, welcoming like-minded Pilates-goers that feel like they belong."

Allana said Reformer Pilates was a strength-based workout that is low resistance and can be enjoyed by a lot of people.

"It's a great way to strengthen your body while improving your flexibility and balance at the same time," she says.

"Pilates is for everyone and anyone at any time in their life. It meets you exactly where you are. Anyone who wants to increase their strength and mobility will enjoy Pilates.

"You may be a former gym junkie, or someone who's never worked out before. Our classes accommodate everything."

Pilates is a great way to strengthen your body while at the same time improving your flexibility and balance. Picture supplied.

Allana said the Muse community isn't just about Pilates, they also have bi-annual wellness retreats (in the Hunter Valley and Byron Bay - coming February 2023), Book Club and regular meet-ups.

There are 55-minute classes available across a wide timetable (including early morning and evening classes) so you can work in classes with your busy schedule.

Whether you're a Pilates novice or a seasoned professional, the Muse Pilates team are ready to work with you in the new studio.

Come and try a class



For new clients who would like to try classes before they commit to a membership, Muse are offering an intro pass for $49. That's four classes across two weeks to use whenever you like. It's a perfect opportunity to try something new and see what all the fuss is about.

To find out more or purchase an intro offer, head to musepilatescanberra.com.