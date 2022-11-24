Tom Fahey's confidence never wavered.
As the rain fell earlier in the week, the Manuka Oval curator remained optimistic he would produce a high-quality pitch for the Prime Minister's XI clash against the West Indies.
Even so, Fahey breathed a sigh of relief when the two teams walked to the middle for the first of four days on Wednesday afternoon.
The weather certainly didn't help their cause, but after two days it appears the grounds-staff have achieved their goal of producing a wicket that allows an even battle between bat and ball.
"The preparation was pretty tricky with all elements of the weather," Fahey said. "With the rain and wind, we didn't really see the sun until Wednesday.
"We're pretty happy to see a game of cricket on."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Previously the deputy at Manuka Oval, Fahey moved to Sydney in 2018 to broaden his horizons and learn from the team at the SCG.
He returned to Canberra last April as the head curator and has been tasked with preparing pitches for Big Bash and international games throughout two busy summers.
The Prime Minister's XI wicket threw up a number of challenges, a pink-ball four-day match requiring a vastly different pitch to a Twenty20 contest.
"The content here is improving every summer," he said. "If we can keep producing good wickets and a well-presented ground, hopefully we can bring more games here.
"This week we looked to keep a little bit more grass on it and have a bit more of a green tinge. Hopefully there's some life in it and go those four days."
While there has been plenty of added stress this week, matches like the Prime Minister's XI are the highlight of Fahey's job.
Preparing another wicket for a Test at Manuka Oval remains the dream.
"That's the pinnacle, we'd love to do a Test match."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.