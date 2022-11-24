Territory rights win a victory for justice

While it is unfortunate the historic territory rights bill was not able to proceed to its third reading in the Senate on Thursday, the good news is that Canberrans and Northern Territorians only have six more sleeps to wait until it is set to be voted into law.
That is barely the blink of an eye given a quarter of a century has passed since the so-called Andrews Bill stripped the two territory legislative assemblies of the right to legislate on issues such as voluntary assisted dying in March 1997.
That act of Draconian overreach, initiated at the behest of the then prime minister and now Liberal senior statesman John Howard, was in response to Marshall Perron's government passing one of the first voluntary euthanasia laws to be implemented anywhere in the world.
During the nine months The Rights of the Terminally Ill Act was in effect four people took their own lives. Another two people, who had received medical approval to invoke the legislation, were unable to do so because they were still alive when the law was revoked.
Bob Dent, a prostate cancer victim who was the first to end his life in what was described as "physician assisted suicide", left an open letter that read, in part, "If I were to keep a pet animal in the condition that I am in I would be prosecuted. If you disagree with voluntary euthanasia then don't use it. But don't deny the right to me to use it".
Mr Dent's words are an excellent summary of the views that have been being championed, with ever increasing public support, for the past 25 years.
Every state in Australia has now passed some form of voluntary assisted dying legislation that permits, or is in the process of permitting, terminally ill patients to die with dignity at a time and a place of their own choosing.
The only jurisdictions that do not grant this right to their citizens are the ACT and the Northern Territory. While polling shows there is strong support for VAD legislation in both communities, the respective legislatures have their hands tied as a result of the Andrews bill.
That piece of legislation effectively made residents of the two territories second class citizens with less control, through their parliaments, over their own destinies than residents of states.
It has been unfortunate, but inevitable, that because of the strong emotions invoked by VAD on both sides of the question that this loss of democratic freedom has been overlooked.
While support for the territory rights bill has been strong with 99 lower house MPs and 41 senators supporting it in their respective chambers, 37 MPs and 25 senators have voted against it.
The only reason the "nos" could have for their opposition is that they have conflated the question of territory rights with the issue of VAD and are attempting to tell Canberrans and Northern Territorians what they can and cannot do.
They are, in the majority of cases, trying to impose their own private religious beliefs on people who aren't even in their jurisdictions. It was this arrogance that, in very large part, saw Zed Seselja lose his senate seat earlier this year.
The passage of the territory rights bill does not automatically validate voluntary assisted dying. What it does do is to set the stage for informed community debate on this issue in the ACT and the NT.
It is the people of these two jurisdictions, through their own elected representatives, who will make the final decision.
It is their right and their responsibility.
