Territory rights win a victory for justice

By The Canberra Times
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
Zed Seselja opposed territory rights and paid the price. Picture by James Croucher

While it is unfortunate the historic territory rights bill was not able to proceed to its third reading in the Senate on Thursday, the good news is that Canberrans and Northern Territorians only have six more sleeps to wait until it is set to be voted into law.

