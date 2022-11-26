The thing about gardens is that they just keep on growing.
And for a scientific institution like the Australian National Botanic Gardens, change is a constant state - growth, movement, turnover, new science, new naming protocols, new developments in climate change.
From glasshouses to forest walks, rock features to show off desert and mountain plants, a banksia garden, a eucalypt lawn, wattles, education trails, picnic grounds and ponds filled with ducks and water dragons, it's no surprise the gardens teem with visitors most days.
But for Judy West, the gardens' newly retired director, it's time to stand aside, even with the imminent opening of its impressive tropical conservatory.
The "floating cube" taking shape on the grounds is going to present a new set of challenges.
"The predictions from the market is that this is going to increase our visitation of 100,000 to 200,000 visitors a year," Dr West said.
"And if that's the case, we've got a parking problem!"
But crucially, it won't be her parking problem.
She's left the building, having been seen off by staff with a surprise "legacy symposium" that made clear to her, finally, how much had been achieved at the gardens during her time.
Nothing ever stands still, and she's keen for someone else to take the reins.
In fact, her official retirement was two weeks ago, but speaking to The Canberra Times midweek, it wasn't clear that she had fully processed her new status.
"I'm not quite sure about this retirement stuff. It feels exciting but scary," she said.
But looking back on her time, and at some of the aspirations she came into the role with, she thinks her early predecessors - the gardens' original founders - would approve of the state of the institution.
She has clocked up more than three decades of experience in scientific research and policy, as a research scientist at CSIRO, director of the Australian National Herbarium and overseeing partnerships and research with Parks Australia.
"That's one of the things - throughout my time at CSIRO and in the gardens and parks, it's been a really exciting time to work," she said.
"And if you think about what's been happening in the world in terms of environment and conservation, in the time I've been here we've changed the direction of the gardens, taking up much more scientific work so that it's more recognised now as an innovative scientific institution."
The gardens were always intended to be a centre for scientific research, but their physical location - an oasis on the edge of the city centre - has also made them one of the city's most popular destinations.
Mentoring and influence on other scientists and particularly in the botanical field - you forget because it just happens, you just do it.- Judy West
And oddly, the pandemic has only cemented its status.
In many ways, the last few years have been a race against time and circumstance, weather and world events; as a national institution with highly curated natural surrounds, the gardens have been affected more profoundly than most by 2020's horror show succession of disasters, beginning, of course, with the heatwave and bushfire threats of Black Summer, complete with the choking smoke and strong, hot winds.
This streak continued with the freak hailstorm in January 2020 that ripped through parts of Canberra, cutting a swathe of incredible destruction through the gardens, leaving it with a $2 million damage bill.
Some of this infrastructure still hasn't been fully repaired or replaced, but the ensuing pandemic, subsequent lockdowns and the various reopenings of the capital proved something of a boon for the gardens, giving staff time to work on repairs without visitors around.
Then, as Canberrans have emerged from their homes in mid-2020, desperate for solace from the natural world, they found it there, waiting.
"One of the challenges for our gardens is that we want to have a fairly comprehensive representation of the Australian flora, we're the only totally native garden in Australia," Dr West said.
"That is a challenge for us, growing plants way out of their range, and that's what's pushed us much more into some pretty advanced horticultural expertise as well."
She's been talking for some time about spreading the data the gardens have collected more widely, to give people a better understanding of the effects of climate change, for instance, on local flora.
But she's also been reminded, especially in the last few years, of the value of having built a good team around her.
"I think the partnerships and collaborations is probably one of the things I've done," she said.
"And you forget about the influence you've had on other people in terms of their careers, younger, early career researchers saying that I'd influenced what they've done and had confidence in people that took a gamble in every now and again."
"Mentoring and influence on other scientists and particularly in the botanical field - you forget because it just happens, you just do it."
