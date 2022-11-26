The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Australian National Botanic Gardens won't stop growing, but it's time for director Judy West to hand over the spade

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
November 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The recently retired director of the Australian National Botanic Gardens Judy West. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The thing about gardens is that they just keep on growing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.