It's taken 15 runnings, but finally Rob Potter's got a horse in the race named after his good mate Tony Campbell.
The Canberra trainer has Milamoo in the Tony Campbell Memorial Cup (1400 metres), which was having it's second coming for the year at Thoroughbred Park on Friday - having been washed out once already.
Potter's inherited Milamoo from Mick Miladinovic, the Canberra Racing board member who's taking a break from training.
It has Potter confident he's got an each-way chance in the Cup.
Campbell was the voice of racing in the region, calling races at both the Canberra and Queanbeyan tracks for years before he died of cancer.
Potter recalled Campbell as a central figure in the Canberra racing community.
Finally, he's now got a runner in one of the biggest races on the ACT calendar.
"Tony was a good friend of mine and it's my first runner in the race so it would be lovely to be there at the end of it," Potter said.
"A lot of us used to socialise after, way back, at El Dorado's in Dickson. Tony was a bit of a character - he played the piano and sang along, good days.
"We'd go down there after nearly every meeting you'd find the racing crew there.
"That's a long time ago, this is the 16th running of it so I finally got a runner in it."
Potter was happy with how Milamoo was shaping for her first run for him.
The eight-year-old mare's coming off a six-month break and Potter felt she was close to fully fit.
He was happy with the 55 kilograms she'll carry and the barrier four she's drawn.
"She's a very consistent mare. She's had a jump-out and her fitness levels are probably 90 per cent, but good barrier, the stable rider's on and [apprentice jockey Damon Budler] knows her," he said.
"She's probably a good each-way play. She puts in every time and I'm really happy with her.
"It's one of the better races over the year for Canberra Race Club, it's always been a good race meeting and it looks like we're going to get some good weather for once."
Potter pointed to the largely local nature of the race - all-but-one of the 15 horses that accepted were either from Canberra or Queanbeyan, with that one outlier from Moruya.
He said the mood was good amongst the Canberra training ranks - despite all the dramas going on.
There's been a trainer exodus due to the escalating costs of worker's compensation insurance, plus the industry's under attack from the ACT Greens, who want to shut it down.
"She's in good order. She'll obviously improve off the run, but it's a nice race," Potter said.
"There's a lot of Canberra horses in it - I think it's pretty much a Canberra horses race, close to it - and it's a nice race to win.
"Hopefully we're in there. As you know it's a bit of a battle here at the moment with what's going on, but the mood's good and quietly confident."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.