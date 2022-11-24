The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Finally Rob Potter's shot at Tony Campbell Cup comes

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra trainer Rob Potter says Milamoo is a good each-way chance for the Tony Campbell Memorial Cup - the race named after his late mate. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's taken 15 runnings, but finally Rob Potter's got a horse in the race named after his good mate Tony Campbell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.